Kehlani Claims Kamaiyah Sent Her Death Threats

Both Kehlani and Kamaiyah are from the Bay Area. They also have matching tattoos and were already best friends. They were taking a shot at a cooperative project together. But, something went amiss. Moreover, Kamaiyah began sending clear shots toward Kehlani.

In an Instagram Live video, Kamaiyah threw Kehlani under a bus without telling her name. However, she received the shots very well. Lani has since reacted to the show on Twitter.

“I’m STILL not speaking negatively on someone i once cared about. that i have a matching tattoo with. that i respected and admired,” she wrote before clarifying what they even fell out about. “Business didn’t work out on a collaborative project, i withdrew and got a ‘green light’ on my family and friends. AND ITS STILL LOVE ON THIS SIDE.”

Kehlani claimed that death threats have been sent due to their dropping out.

“Reached out countless amounts of times to be adults. to say ‘you have been around my child.’ still met with internet antics, false rumors that don’t make any sense, and THREATS TO MY LIFE. & me all of a sudden not being from the same city that i was from when we were cool.. we are ADULTS. i am still a fan. i still admire from a far. i’m still respectful. i’d never hurt this woman or get her hurt. praying for everyone involved cuz this is dumb and it’s ultimately a LOSS for our city. so since no phone calls or texts have been answered in months, i’m responding here. you supposed to be happy, i’m VERY happy and about to drop a project i’m super proud of just like you did a few months ago.”

It’s very sad to see there 2 best friends fight. Obviously, there was a misconception in light of the fact that, from the way Kehlani is clarifying this current, she’s despite everything got only love for Kamaiyah. Ideally, they can work this out.