Keep your eye on the ball: Bolton’s shocking allegations (opinions)

But this really is just another desperate attempt by the Trump administration to replay its core playbook: deny, project, deflect and divide.

It’s fine to be angry with Bolton for not developing these revelations before, once they might have had more impact. But remember that it was Republican senators who — with the exception of Mitt Romney and Susan Collins — decided that they failed to want to confront the uncomfortable facts and they also blocked Bolton’s testimony.

None of it should distract one bit from the shocking substance of what Bolton says he saw in the White House. Because these revelations deserve to carry the weight of history in it — credibly painting a portrait of the most amoral, autocratic and unprepared man to ever serve as president of the United States.

Bolton describes Trump as “pleading with (Chinese President-for-life ) Xi to ensure he’d win” re-election this fall by promising to purchase American agricultural services and products to help him carry farm states.

This is part of a pattern, as Bolton attests that Trump did in reality insist on withholding congressionally appropriated military aid to the Ukraine “until all the Russian-investigation materials related to Clinton and Biden had been turned over.”

Bolton says he and the secretaries of state and defense tried eight to 10 times to get Trump to turn over the aid. Which means, among other items, that the president’s defense team lied to the American people and Congress during the impeachment trial.

Republicans who wished to give the President the benefit of the doubt on this front have been exposed as willing dupes to the President’s deception and his persistent violation of democratic norms.

But in the eyes of history, that could not be the worst of it. Bolton quotes President Trump as personally approving Chinese President Xi’s decision to create concentration camps for Uyghurs citizens in his country, saying that “he thought it was exactly the right thing to do.”

You heard that right: this President of the United States — occupying the position formerly referred to as leader of the free world — personally approved the creation of concentration camps within our time.

This necessarily undercuts a lot of the “get tough on China” actions his administration has brought, including his signing Wednesday of a congressional condemnation of China’s treatment of the Uyghurs — especially since Trump’s signing statement helps it be clear he views any tough actions outlined “as advisory, not mandatory,” as Reuters put it

It also makes an entire mockery of the Trump campaign’s attempts to paint Joe Biden as being “China’s puppet” — the campaign’s claim has been revealed as being just more project and deflect.

Bolton documents Trump’s persistent admiration of dictators around the world and his attempts to curry favor using them — including promising actions to intervene on their behalf in investigations or sanctions on Chinese organizations like China’s ZTE.

Trump’s dictator fantasies are laid bare in such statements as journalists “should be executed.” This goes well beyond Trump’s usual attacks on journalists as being “the enemy of the people” — however it does logically follow from the undeniable fact that the phrase had been used by totalitarian rulers, including in the Soviet Union, as a pretext for exiling and executing critics.

This is a million miles from the freedom agenda administration, to state the least. We view a president who’s constantly trying to find personal and political gain in foreign policy, against a backdrop of their own companies’ interests in overseas economic projects. We view a president who’s easily duped by dictators, in part as a result of his wish to have their personal approval. He is not strong, but weak.

In Bolton’s telling, Trump can also be stunningly clueless about basic facts including Britain being fully a nuclear capacity to confusion about whether the independent country of Finland is element of Russia. He is a person who talks a lot more than listens to his intelligence briefings and thinks it will be “cool” to invade Venezuela.

These are the important facts that should infuriate any fair-minded patriotic American, regardless of party. But that threatens to be obscured in a sea of moral relativism with attacks on Bolton from left and right, along with the overall tide of normalization that arises from Donald Trump’s tsunami of lies. The Bolton book could feel just like just a few more buckets of outrage, that may blur in the larger context of Trump’s corruption. Don’t allow it to.

This is not a partisan attack by activists from the opposition party. This is the first-person view of the President’s former national security adviser, bolstered by contemporaneous notes, a standard that is admissible in court. It is a damning portrait of a president untethered to anything resembling morals, who cannot split up his self-interest from the national interest and does not even care to try.

If that’s still inadequate to wake you up from a reflexive defense of the Republican president for partisan purposes or belief that somehow Democrats could be far worse, have the moral imagination to think about what you would do if a Democratic president approved of the construction of concentration camps or asked China to interfere within our elections on their behalf.

If all this seems like dystopian satire, it isn’t — it’s true to life in the Trump White House.

It adds harrowing new detail to the statements by the President’s former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, his former Secretary of Defense James Mattis and his former chief of staff John Kelly. The President’s closest aides attest he is morally and intellectually unfit to occupy the Oval Office.

So don’t fall for the distractions and divisions that can make you forget what really matters. History will judge Donald Trump in a category of one — some body capable of previously unimaginable betrayals of American ideals along with of his oath to guard and defend the US Constitution. It will judge his blind-faith defenders only slightly less harshly.