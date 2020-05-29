Keep The Government Away From Social Media, Conservatives Won’t Like If Democrats Regulate It  

Senator Mike Lee informed Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson on Thursday that the federal government ought to be stored “as far away” from regulating social media bias as attainable, warning that “even if you would like the policies that the current administration might employ if it started stepping into this arena,” you most likely received’t just like the insurance policies a Democratic regime would enact.

Mike Lee on social media regulation: ‘You keep government as far away from it as you possibly can’

Sen. Lee stated, “You keep government as far away from it as you possibly can. Look, this may be attractive from a distance, to some, at any given moment, but it’s a very dangerous, slippery slope to start opening the door to having the government regulate these platforms.”

.@SenMikeLee on regulating large tech content material: “keep government as far away from it as you possibly can…It’s just terrible precedent long term. This stuff doesn’t belong to the government. It’s not the government’s tool to play with.” https://t.co/9AtZgnTUzL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 28, 2020

Lee agreed with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s perception that social media platforms shouldn’t be held up as gauges of fact in politics, saying “And I also think it’s wise to keep the government away from it. Governments have force as their only real weapon. You don’t want force deciding the art of persuasion or deciding the art of communication with social media.”

From @BreitbartNews: Utah Sen. Mike Lee: “You Aren’t Going to Like It if a Democrat Gets the Power to Regulate Social Media, Keep the Government Away from It” https://t.co/n0StfKunFr — Orly Licious (@Orly_licious) May 29, 2020

Host Benson described how a Democratic president would possibly use any elevated energy Republican use now to control social media for his or her personal ends.

Lee agreed, noting, “Yes, yes, that’s exactly the point. And that’s why I say you don’t want to open that door. Because even if you would like the policies that the current administration might employ if it started stepping into this arena, that’s good for now, if you agree with it. But it’s not good for, whether it’s a few months or a few years from now, whenever circumstances might change.”

“And it’s just terrible precedent long term,” Lee added. “This stuff doesn’t belong to the government. It’s not the government’s tool to play with.”

“We need to keep the two of them separated,” the senator completed.