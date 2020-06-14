Keep quiet on two-metre rule, Sage experts told

Scientists advising the Government concerning the coronavirus crisis have been warned not to give their personal opinion concerning the two-metre rule, amid growing controversy over whether it ought to be enforced in pubs, restaurants and schools.

Experts on the sub-committees that feed to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies had publicly questioned the validity of the investigation which resulted in the social-distancing diktat, with some suggesting that remaining one metre apart will be sufficient to cut back the spread of illness.

In papers released by Sage’s environmental and modelling group last Friday, advisers also told ministers that the two-metre rule could possibly be abandoned by businesses should they introduce other measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, such as getting workers to take regular breaks and sit alongside each other.

However, the Telegraph has learned a message from the Government figure was passed on through SAGE last week that other than publishing papers, advisers should keep their thoughts on the situation private, since it grapples with whether or not to improve its official guidance to the public.

A source said: “It has come through SAGE channels as an official request from elsewhere in Government. There is concern that there should only be one public message about the science. But there isn’t such a thing as ‘the science’. There are lots of different sciences.”

The Government has denied it was the official edict. A spokesperson said: “There isn’t any ban on scientists who provide advice to the government talking to anyone about their own areas of expertise and academic work.

“We are committed to thorough and transparent debate of all the evidence presented to SAGE and its sub-committees.”

The Official’s apparent attempt to curb what boffins say in public comes since the Government faces mounting pressure to revise the two metre rule, amid concerns that businesses and schools will never be able to fully reopen whilst it is in position.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on May 27th that he had asked SAGE to look again at the guidance, but Downing Street said later that it believed the rule should stay in place and that it would remain under review. It is expected to be scrapped over time for the brand new school year to start in September.

However, there’s growing dissent amongst experts on SAGE sub-committees over whether the research which resulted in the guidance in the first place is good enough.

A mathematical modelling paper produced by Sage in April, and based on past experiments completed in other countries, figured the risk of exposure to the coronavirus “could be 10-30 times higher at one metre compared to two metres.”

Several members have raised objections to the two-metre rule, amid concerns that modelling done by SAGE was based on inadequate data.

Last week, an analysis published in the Lancet found the risk of catching the coronavirus whilst standing one metre apart was only around twice that of standing two metres apart – a 2.6 percent chance compared to 1.3 per cent.

But the new SAGE research, made by its environmental and modelling group and published the other day, says that does not look at the positioning of the person – meaning how they are facing – or how the virus is likely to be transmitted. The group said that sitting within one metre of a person alongside or back again to back can be as safe as facing an individual at two metres when indoors.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, has previously made it clear that it absolutely was up to politicians, not boffins, to make a decision on relaxing the 2 metre rule.

“It’s not a scientific rule, it is a risk-based assessment.”

The apparent go on to muzzle advisers is likely to reignite anger within the Government’s not enough transparency around SAGE in the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, including its initial refusal to say who sits on the committee.

It also follows claims that England’s chief nurse, Ruth May, was dropped from of Downing Street’s daily briefings after she refused to publicly back the Prime Minister’s most senior aide, Dominic Cummings, in the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown. Number 10 has disputed the claim.