Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich stated the only method to stop the violence penetrating Democrat- led cities is to “keep arresting people until there’s no one left.”

Gingrich informed ‘Fox & Friends’ that far-left rioters such as those seen in the Antifa mobs in Portland “believe they have the right” to participate in violence.

Violence, which culminated in the murder of Patriot Prayer’s Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson, a fan of President Trump, this previous weekend.

Violence, which caused Senator Rand Paul and black Democrat Trump- fan Vernon Davis being bothered and confronted in the streets outside the White House following the Republican National Convention.

It was this harassment that triggered the previous House Speaker’s action.

“I think they need to take every video they can and ask people to send us whatever video you might have taken, they need to track these people down, they need to charge them with the highest possible crime,” Gingrich encouraged.

The just method to stop the violence is to “keep arresting people until there’s no one left,” he included.

Track Down Who Is Funding These Riots