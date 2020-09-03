Keenan Allen may benefit early with Tyrod Taylor as starting quarterback

Keenan Allen could benefit from Tyrod Taylor being the Chargers’ starter.

The Los Angeles Chargers named Tyrod Taylor their starting quarterback for Week 1 over No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert. While Herbert is the Bolts’ future at the position, this move was totally expected and one that may help Los Angeles get off to a hot start offensively. One player who could benefit from this in a myriad of ways is the Chargers’ No. 1 wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Jason Moore of The Fantasy Footballers has had Allen rise up his fantasy football draft boards of late, mostly because of Taylor’s expectation to emerge as the Chargers’ Week 1 starter. When healthy, Allen is an undisputed top-10 wide receiver in football. However, potential quarterbacking concerns could have people trending down on Allen’s overall fantasy productivity for 2020.

There are several factors for why Allen could get off to a hot start as a fantasy player because Taylor has been named the Week 1 starter. Taylor is head coach Anthony Lynn‘s guy from their time together with the Buffalo Bills. Once Lynn became the head coach of the Bolts, Taylor quickly left Western New York for sunny Southern California to follow his former offensive coordinator.

