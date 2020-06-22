Keedron Bryant, ‘I Just Wanna Live’ singer, lands record deal

Additionally, Amazon Music will donate $1 for each stream of the song on Amazon Music through 9 p.m. PST Friday to the NAACP, around $50,000.
Written by his mother Johnnetta Bryant, the acapella performance shot on a smartphone moved many as Bryant sang, “I’m a young black man doing all that I can.”
It has become among the unofficial anthems of a movement as Black Lives Matter protests have occurred around the globe.
The Florida native has appeared on CNN, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and other programs. LeBron James and President Barack Obama are among Bryant’s fans.
Actor Will Smith incorporated the clip in to his “No Justice, No Peace” montage on social media.