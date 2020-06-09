Keanu Reeves reveals why he returned to ‘The Matrix’ franchise: It ‘resonated with me’

“[Screenwriter] Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” Reeves stated to Empire magazine. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing.”

NETFLIX FILM ‘365 DNI’ UNDER FIRE BY VIEWERS WHO SAY IT ‘ROMANTICIZES’ KIDNAPPING, STOCKHOLM SYNDROME

Wachowski co-wrote and co-directed the unique “Matrix” trilogy with her sister Lilly. The sequence consists of 1999’s “The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” — each launched in 2003.

A fourth installment is at present slated for a May 2021 debut, although production was halted as a precaution through the outbreak of coronavirus, so the date could also be topic to change.

‘PERCY JACKSON’ AUTHOR RICK RIORDAN LIKENS FILM ADAPTATIONS TO HIS ‘LIFE’S WORK GOING THROUGH A MEAT GRINDER’

Reeves continued gushing over Wachowski: “It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

Moss, 52, agreed that the script was a giant draw to return.

“I never thought that it would happen,” the actress admitted. “It was never on my radar at all.”

Moss continued, saying that the script had “incredible depth,” “integrity” and “artistry,” so she felt it was like receiving “a gift.”

Plot particulars concerning the upcoming “Matrix” film are at present unknown, however Reeves and Moss will each be returning, and a slew of latest stars have been added to the solid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have all signed on for roles.