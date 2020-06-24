Keanu Reeves REFUSED Film Director’s Orders To Verbally Harass Winona Ryder!

Winona Ryder is spilling all the Hollywood tea this week!

Following her shocking comments about Mel Gibson, the actress remembered a much better experience with still another fellow actor. In a fresh interview with The Sunday Times, Winona recalled the full time when Keanu Reeves refused to engage in a alleged hurtful order from director Francis Ford Coppola on the set of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The Stranger Things star explained she was supposed to act in terror and shock in a scene from the 1992 film, and so the filmmaker started shouting insults in an attempt to make her more emotional.

Ryder said Coppola started hurling offenses at her — including “You whore!” — before askin her male co-stars to participate in on the heckling. But classic Keanu wouldn’t comply. She shared:

“To put it in context I’m allowed to be crying. Literally, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu … Francis was hoping to get all of them to yell items that would make me cry, but Keanu wouldn’t, Anthony wouldn’t… It just didn’t work… I was like, ‘Really?’ It kind of did the opposite.”

Ugh… you’d think an Oscar-winning director would know better.

Fortunately, the actress says she and the Godfather filmmaker are “good now,” and that the experience generated a longtime friendship with Keanu.

Still, speak about sucky direction!