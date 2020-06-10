Keanu Reeves offering starting review for Matrix 4 – Armenian News

Keanu Reeves is already offering a sterling review of the deliberate new “Matrix.”

The actor is about to return as Neo in “Matrix 4,” which follows 2003’s “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions”.

Reeves determined to proceed with the franchise as a result of “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” CNN reviews, citing Empire.

“That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing,” Reeves mentioned. “It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

Lana and Lilly Wachowski created the unique 1999 movie, which is now thought-about iconic within the sci-fi style.

Reeves and fellow star Carrie-Anne Moss talked in regards to the sequel to Empire for its Heroes Issue set to go on sale June 11.

Moss, who portrays the character Trinity within the franchise, mentioned she was as stunned as viewers that one other sequel was taking place.

“I never thought that it would happen,” she mentioned. “It was never on my radar at all.”

The star mentioned she could not resist the chance.

“When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift,'” Moss mentioned. “It was just very exciting.”