Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris Back on ‘Matrix 4’ Set

Neo, Trinity and whoever the hell Neil Patrick Harris is taking part in are plugging again into the “real world” for the ‘Matrix 4’ — ‘trigger they’re again on set, and cameras are rolling once more.

Leading man Keanu Reeves alongside along with his costar and on-screen lover, Carrie-Anne Moss, had been each noticed in Berlin this week and presumably heading to their trailers, as they regarded able to get again into character and begin filming, after a number of months off on account of ‘rona.

NPH was there too. He’s one of many massive names who was forged within the third sequel … nonetheless unclear what his position will probably be. Either manner, dude appears geared as much as kick ass and dodge bullets.

Now, the final time we noticed Keanu and co. was earlier this 12 months in San Francisco — the place the liberty fighters had been revisiting one other federal-looking, bank-ish sort constructing … paying homage to the primary flick when Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) was being held captive by the brokers.

Speaking of him … we’ve not seen him on set but. One particular person we HAVE seen again and again close by — KR’s girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

Sure sufficient, she was there in Berlin as nicely … laughing it up with Keanu and a few of the crew members. It would seem they’re nonetheless going sturdy after making their purple carpet debut late final 12 months.