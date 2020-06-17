Keanu Reeves auctions private Zoom date to raise money for cancer charity

“Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him,” the event description reads. “This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home!”

Fans are told to “get your questions ready” for the cozy chat with the 55-year-old Hollywood icon.

The virtual date was valued at $10,000 but as of Wednesday, the bidding was already up to $16,600, thanks to one anonymous bid.