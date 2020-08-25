Keanu Reeves admits he ‘wanted to play Wolverine’ but jokes it’s ‘too late’

Reeves stated, “I always wanted to play Wolverine.”

Alex Winter, Reeves’ co-star in “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” chimed in, “It’s not too late. It’s not too late for Keanu to play Wolverine. I’m just going to leave that there.”

Reeves joked, “It is too late. I’m all good with it now.”

Cohen asked, “Keanu is that real? Did you really want to play Wolverine?”

“Frank Miller’s Wolverine?” respondedReeves “For sure.”

Jackman landed the function in 2000 and played the mutant character for nearly twenty years prior to his last motion picture as Logan/Wolverine in 2017.

The Australian star spoke to Fox News formerly about stating goodbye to the character,

“I don’t think I could have made this movie [‘Logan’] if I hadn’t made the choice that it was my last time,” he shared. “When you play a character for 17 years, and I knew in my heart this was the right time, then instantly I was very excited about what we could do but also very protective.”

“This is extremely individual, and the stakes were incredibly high for me. When you attempt to …