Keanu Reeves’ action comic, ‘BRZRKR,’ is coming out in October

The Hollywood action man has teamed up with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt to produce a 12-issue comic-book series, “BRZRKR.”
Illustrated by Alessandro Vitti and distributed through Boom! Studios, which also publishes “Power Rangers” and “Bill and Ted,” the comic centers on a violent demigod who has been wandering the earth, trying to find answers about his existence.
“After wandering the world for hundreds of years, Berzerker might have finally found a refuge — employed by the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anybody else,” the synopsis reads.
While Reeves may be venturing into new territory along with his latest project, the “John Wick” actor says he has been a comic-book fan.
“I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically,” Reeves said in a statement.
The 55-year-old star described the opportunity to utilize the team of Kindt, Vitti, color artist Bill Crabtree and letterer Clem Robins as a “dream come true.”
In an interview with USA Today, Reeves revealed that at one point that he harbored dreams of playing Wolverine and today he would “love to play Berzerker.”
“It’s a really fun story so if it’s not me,” he added, “hopefully someone can play it.”
Kindt, who spent some time working on numerous major titles, including “Spider-Man” and “Justice League of America,” said in a statement that “BRZRKR” was a “potent cocktail of all the things that we love: the tale of an immortal warrior laced with history, conspiracies, spirituality, and a gigantic helping of bonkers action and violence — all with intense purpose and ultimately a heartbreaking discovery.”
The first installment of “BRZRKR” is scheduled for print and digital publication on October 7.