Keanu Reeves’ action comic, ‘BRZRKR,’ is coming out in October

The Hollywood action man has teamed up with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt to produce a 12-issue comic-book series, “BRZRKR.”

Illustrated by Alessandro Vitti and distributed through Boom! Studios, which also publishes “Power Rangers” and “Bill and Ted,” the comic centers on a violent demigod who has been wandering the earth, trying to find answers about his existence.

“After wandering the world for hundreds of years, Berzerker might have finally found a refuge — employed by the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anybody else,” the synopsis reads.

While Reeves may be venturing into new territory along with his latest project, the “John Wick” actor says he has been a comic-book fan.