KCMO approves installation of 6 Black Lives Matter street murals

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Black Lives Matter murals quickly will be pertaining to a half-dozen Kansas City, Missouri, streets.

The KCMO City Council adopted a resolution Thursday night to partner with KC Art on the Block for as much as 6 murals throughout the city.

The resolution states that Kansas City “recognizes the importance and significance of the Black Lives Matter movement” and “wishes to sanction the legitimacy of this powerful initiative aimed at advancing social justice and racial equity.”

Similar murals have actually been painted on city streets throughout the nation throughout a protest-filled summertime because George Floyd was eliminated by Minneapolis authorities in late May.

The Urban League of Greater Kansas City, the NAACP Kansas City chapter and the Troost Market Collective likewise will partner with the city and KC Art on the Block for the murals task.

The specified objective of the effort is to raise “public awareness of this important message via the power of the arts and repeat visual reinforcement.”

The 6 areas selected around Kansas City are Northwest Briarcliff Parkway and North Mulberry Drive, Baltimore Avenue and West 10 th Street, East 18 th and Vine Streets, Troost Avenue and East 31 st Street, Brookside Boulevard and West 63 rd Street, and Meyer Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

The resolution directs the city …