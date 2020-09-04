KCCA FC reveal prolonged protest to Caf over ‘irregular’ allowance deductions

The Kampala club declares the football governing body deducted the cash they were expected to get for participating in the previous continental competition

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have actually come out to clarify over the Caf cash prize that has actually created backward and forward argument particularly with their previous gamers.

KCCA have actually been individuals in the Caf Champions League in the last 3 seasons however their accomplishments have actually been clouded by claims they did not pay perks to their technical system.

The Kassasiro Boys ended up being the very first Ugandan club to reach the Champions League groups phase and were then due to get $550,000 by virtue of the accomplishment.

The club completed third in a group that likewise had African giants Al Ahly, Esperance and Township Rollers of Botswana.

“KCCA FC would like to make some clarifications on stories that have been circulating in the press in relation to the unpaid Caf bonuses for 2017 and 2018,” a club declaration acquired by Goal read.

“Therefore, KCCA would like to discuss the circumstance as follows; KCCA got 50% of the cash prize for 2017 and 2018 and afterwards, the club paid 50% of the guaranteed to the technical group [players and coaches].

“KCCA sustained charges and other TELEVISION production expenses relating to the Caf Confederation Cup competitors of …