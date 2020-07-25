KC School Board delays school to Sept. 8 | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)– The school board for Kansas City Public Schools on Friday voted all to postpone the start of the school year to Tuesday,Sept 8.

The vote comes the very same week that Mayor Quinton Lucas and Health Director Rex Archer advised all schools in Kansas City restricts hold-up school up until after Labor Day due to the fact that of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supt Mark Bedell participated in the school board conference and kept in mind that KCPS is intending on starting its school year after Labor Day in virtual knowing mode, just transitioning to in-person knowing when it is safe.

Under the calendar modification authorized by the school board Friday, the last day of school would be June 10.

KCPS ends up being the most recent school district to hold-up classes up until after Labor Day, signing up with such other regional districts as Kansas City, KS, Blue Valley, Olathe, Shawnee Mission and others.