KC police chief says protests have shaken officers’ morale

There have been calls to fire the Kansas City police chief after recent protests on the Country Club Plaza. Controlling the crowds with tear gas, the anger and the resentment toward officers hasn’t been easy. “It’s also taken a hell of a toll. We’ve had officers that have needed counseling. This has not been easy for them or their families. To tell you the truth, to keep the morale is a challenge,” Police Chief Rick Smith said. “I will say the men and women in the Police Department have done a great job. As it started out, it was very tense, as we all know. I don’t think we should hide from that fact. I don’t know anyone who wanted to be in that position, yet here we all are.” Officers spent sometimes 12 hours each day listening to chants. “Some of the vile things that were said to officers were unbelievable, to their families to other things,” that he said. Smith said that he watches his officers closely and recognizes an officer mentally burned out. “We’ve had it. We brought some people back that went out to get deployed and we said, ‘Hey, today’s not the day. You can come back another day,'” Smith said. There have been resignations and retirements since the protests, too. “Do I hate to lose good people? Absolutely. I think any police chief does,” Smith said. Smith said he understands officers have to do what’s best for his or her mental health insurance and their families. “We have spouses that frankly sometimes just give up, right? They just don’t want their spouse to be out here and bring that to our house. That’s a family dynamic they have to answer at home,” he said. Through the tough times, Smith said he’s nothing but praise for the men and women who serve the town. “I can’t say enough as a whole about how things went and the dedication the men and women had coming in on days off, staying long hours, working days on end. It’s been really inspiring to see that,” Smith said.

