KC and the Sunshine Band on new single ‘Put A Little Love in Your Heart’: ‘That’s what we … need these days’

The very first group considering that the Beatles in 1964 to pay out 4No 1 pop tunes in a single year in 1975– 3 of which crossed over to end up beingNo 1 R&B records– the 15- member band is accountable for mega-hits consisting of “Get Down Tonight (1975),” “Boogie Shoes (1975)” and “That’s The Way,” in addition to numerous other anthems ensured to make you move and groove, even throughout a worldwide pandemic.

KC talked with Fox News about the band’s most recent single– a performance of Jackie DeShannon’s “Put A Little Love in Your Heart“– which he stated he was motivated to compose inDec 2012 following the terrible Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that declared the lives of 28 and hurt 2 others.

“You know, it’s interesting. The song came about in my head back in 2012 when the tragic Sandy Hook shootings happened and we were on tour somewhere and that night I just felt compelled to do this song because I felt like everyone needed to hear about love that night,” KC discussed. “So, I started doing it at my show, and then about three years ago, I recorded an album called ‘Feeling You! The 60’s’ and I added the song to my album.”

Although the tune was a late addition and looks like the last recording on the 2015 album, KC stated the tune has actually just recently taken on a life of its own in times of excellent doubt sustained by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ever-changing social environment and contacts us to fight racial and cops oppression.

“When all this started up, I was sitting at my computer one night. I was just getting overwhelmed by all the unrest and the protests and everything that was going on along with the pandemic and I just started lip-syncing for the song on my phone and doing this video of it,” he continued. “And I put that on my page due to the fact that I simply felt, you understand, we need more love in our hearts. And that’s what we actually need these days.”

“And I just got such a response, not only from my friends and family but just from people within the industry and how much it had moved them and touched them,” he included. “So I felt that I required to do more and to launch it nationally and get as much direct exposure with the tune as possible. And the message.”

The 69- year-old, who was raised in the Pentecostal church, stated the pandemic, like numerous other artists, tossed him for a loop in the sense that he ‘d grown familiar with being on the roadway “70 percent of [his] life.”

“It’s been very interesting for me because I’m used to being on the go. I’m used to be on a plane every Friday or Thursday and coming back home on Sunday or Monday,” KC stated. “And [I’m used] to being elsewhere in this world aside from where I live 70 percent of my life. So it’s extremely fascinating to simply be, like refraining from doing anything.”

He included that due to the fact that of the work interruption in the music market, he’s been developing new concepts offered the quantity of time he now has– however stated he isn’t utilized to being so idle. “It’s an interesting process I’m dealing with.”

The layoff has actually supplied KC and the Sunshine Band more time to end up what he stated is a 52- tune task that has actually been in the works for the lion’s share of 8 years.

“I was getting ready to start releasing 52 songs that I’ve recorded in the last eight years and the majority of it is up-tempo, but there’s various, there are some tender moments, I would say, during the project that occurred,” he discussed of the lofty endeavor. “And it was all expected to begin on May the 1st. And then this all began to strike and type of hindered it a bit.”

“So right now, we’re in the process of just getting all the artwork together and what we’re going to do is release seven songs every month on an E.P. – which are all the colors of the rainbow until they all come together as one three-set volume or the three-set disc with the final artwork being the rainbow.”

The four-time Grammy winner stated he and his group are now reassessing the proper time to drop the release, however included: “that’s the near-feature plan.”

The group’s 3rd studio album, “Part 3,” launched inOct 1976 saw triple-platinum success in the years considering that its launching. When asked what particular releases he felt set the Sunshine Band apart from other associates, KC stated he just attempted to produce positive tunes that moved the soul.

“That’s an interesting question. I mean, I think from the very beginning, the whole concept is what I was trying to do because I felt music had gotten really dark and I felt as a person who always loved up-tempo music and I loved to dance – my mother loved to dance and I was always around music and growing up to the Pentecostal church – I just felt like music needed energy,” he discussed.

“So I set out to make these albums with all up-tempo music on it from side A to side B to try to bring life and energy back into music and back into people’s lives instead of placing two up-tempo songs and the rest are ballads and stuff like that.”

Added the Grammy- winner for addition on the “Saturday Night Fever (1977)” soundtrack from The Bee Gees which included the likes of Kool & &(*************************************************************************************************************************************** )Gang’s “Open Sesame” and KC and the Sunshine Band’s “Boogie Shoes”: “That was the preliminary message and I did that basically on every album up till I did ‘Please Don’t Go (2006).’ And that was simply likewise to reveal that there was a bit more depth to me aside from simply ‘shaking your booty’ [Shake, Shake, Shake,’ 1976].”

Pressed on whether he thinks there will ever be another movie soundtrack as energetic as the now-iconic “Saturday Night Fever” which was clearly assisted by the enormous success of the John Travolta- led movie, while KC stated it’s tough to state– he indicated one current revealing that made comparable waves in its own right.

“That’s a good question because there hasn’t been one really that I know of that’s made that kind of impact other than maybe close to that would have been recently the soundtrack to ‘The Greatest Showman,’ but who knows?” he stated of the Grammy- winning collection that likewise saw an Oscar election in 2018.

“I mean, at the time ‘Saturday Night Fever’ was being done, it was just going be a soundtrack to a movie and no one had any idea that the movie would become so iconic and the music would be as iconic as the movie or even more,” KC kept. “So, you just never know anymore what’s going to happen out there. So many things are happening and changing constantly. So I would assume if it can happen once, it can happen twice, but that’s still to be seen.”