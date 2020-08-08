KB Kookmin bank partners with crypto firms to offer custody

One of South Korea’s biggest banks just recently collaborated with 2 crypto services.

The services in concern are blockchain endeavor fund, Hashed, and a trading company, CumberlandKorea

The objective of the collaboration is for the bank to launch a brand-new custody service for Korean users.

The crypto sector is growing, which can be seen by increasing costs, an increased variety of users, in addition to a growing quantity of interest for crypto amongst the banks. In reality, banks around the globe have actually just recently revealed a rather strong interest in crypto custody.

The newest example of this is the South Korean significant bank, KB Kookmin Bank.

Korean bank goes crypto

According to current reports, KB Kookmin Bank has actually simply partnered with 2 brand-new business– a crypto trading platform Cumberland Korea, in addition to Hashed, which is a blockchain endeavor fund. The objective of the collaborations is for the bank to begin providing custody services for digital coins.

The 2 crypto/ blockchain firms likewise confessed that their inspiration for collaborating comes due to current regulative modifications. Due to brand-new guidelines, the firms were motivated to think about various service designs– particularly those associated to blockchain tech.

As for KB Kookmin Bank itself, it chose to go into the crypto market after NongHyup, likewise called NH Bank, revealed such strategies. With NH Bank being KB Kookmin’s significant competitor, the bank chose to produce its own crypto custody option in order to maintain with the developing monetary world.

Crypto custody for Korean people

One distinction, nevertheless, is that NH Bank pans to just service institutional financiers. Meanwhile, KB Kookmin Bank will likely permit anybody to make the most of its services. At least, that is the impression that discovered after a current statement from Hashed’s CEO, Simon Kim.

Kim stated that “Combining our insight in the blockchain industry and providing both technical and commercial consultations will inevitably open new doors to consumers as well as to the country in ushering the new era of digital transformation.”

KB Kookmin Bank likewise forecasts that the digital possession world will include more than just cryptos. Instead, it will likewise consist of standard possessions, consisting of art work, property, and more, all of which provided and traded on the blockchain.

In other words, this collaboration is just the start of the bank’s, in addition to the market’s development and development.