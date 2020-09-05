Kazuyoshi Miura: A professional footballer at 53 – how he does it



Miura at the launch of the 2020 J League in February





The 2nd round of the Japanese League Cup is not usually worldwide news. But when leading- department side Yokohama FC played Sagan Tosu last month, it made headings all over the world. Why?

Because the Yokohama captain, Kazuyoshi Miura, was 53 years of ages.

Miura’s never ever- ending profession amazes football fans all over the world. His agreement extensions are reported by the BBC and CNN. He holds the Guinness record for “world’s oldest goalscorer”.

Even his addition in the FIFA 20 video game– after very first appearing in it 24 years back– made headings.

So who is “King Kazu” and why does he keep playing? What’s the trick to a football profession that is at least 15 years longer than average?

The story, he informed the BBC, started with the 1970 World Cup, Pele, and an 8mm electronic camera.

Miura matured in a football household in Shizuoka, where the video game has actually long been popular. His older bro Yasutoshi likewise ended up being a professional, and their daddy was a passionate …