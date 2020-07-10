Kazakhstan: Officials deny reports of ‘unknown pneumonia’ outbreak more deadly than Covid-19

The novel coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus outbreak Peruvian migrant Jose Collantes cries as he watches cemetery staff bury his spouse, Silvia Cano, in Santiago, Chile, on Friday, July 3. She died of coronavirus issues, in line with Collantes.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady walks alongside a street painted with circles to assist individuals preserve social distancing in Mumbai, India, on June 29.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Agustina Cañamero and Pascual Pérez kiss one another by means of a plastic display at a nursing dwelling in Barcelona, Spain, on June 22. They’ve been married for 59 years.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Hugo, 3, has his temperature taken by a instructor as he arrives at kindergarten in Barcelona on June 26.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Mannequins sit on the Elpaso Bar in Ankara, Turkey, to make clients observe social distancing on June 24. The bar reopened after being closed for weeks.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Health-care staff put together to conduct Covid-19 testing in Mumbai, India, on June 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People are unfold out as former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, speaks in Darby, Pennsylvania, on June 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A firefighter in Chennai, India, sprays disinfectant to assist stop the unfold of the coronavirus on June 11.

The novel coronavirus outbreak The solar units over a cemetery for coronavirus victims close to Najaf, Iraq, on June 10.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady is sprayed with disinfectant earlier than getting into a shopping center in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Teachers in Barcelona, Spain, attempt to stop a hug between 6-year-olds Wendy Otin and Oumou Salam Niang as they meet on the primary day of college following a lockdown.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Isidre Correa, who’s recovering from the coronavirus, is taken to the seaside in Barcelona, Spain, on June 3. Hospital del Mar has been taking sufferers to the seaside as half of the restoration course of.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Dealers put on masks June Three simply earlier than the reopening of the D Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Government well being staff take a look at a resident on the Brazilian island of Marajo on June 1.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers spray disinfectant inside a movie show in Bangkok, Thailand, forward of its reopening on May 31.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People carry the coffin of a suspected coronavirus sufferer on the Nueva Esperanza cemetery, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on May 28. Peru has the second-highest quantity of coronavirus instances in South America, behind Brazil.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Commuters crowd a prepare station in Tokyo through the morning rush hour on May 26.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Students take their spring exams on the Vallhall Sports Arena in Oslo, Norway, on May 26.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Preschool college students wait to clean their arms earlier than class in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on May 25. The nation grew to become one of the primary in West Africa to restart classes after a two-month coronavirus shutdown.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A safety official stands guard on the Great Hall of the People in Beijing as delegates depart the second plenary session of the National People’s Congress.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Olivia Grant, proper, hugs her grandmother, Mary Grace Sileo, by means of a plastic drop material that was hung up on a selfmade clothesline in Wantagh, New York, on May 24.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Brian Carabine, a retired US Marine, replaces flags on the South End Cemetery in East Hampton, New York, simply earlier than Memorial Day.

The novel coronavirus outbreak High college graduates flip their tassels throughout a drive-thru commencement ceremony on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 22.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers put on protecting gear as they begin a cremation oven in Ecatepec, Mexico, on May 21.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A well being employee wears a face defend whereas checking a affected person’s temperature at a hospital in Toluca, Mexico, on May 21. Mexico had reported its highest quantity of new every day instances.

The novel coronavirus outbreak On May 21, individuals decrease the coffin of a lady who died from the coronavirus in Srinagar, India.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Levi Tinker, resident historian and normal supervisor of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, makes an announcement contained in the theater’s empty auditorium on May 18. It was the theater’s 93rd birthday celebration.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People observe social distancing in New York’s Domino Park on May 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Nurses in Nairobi, Kenya, participate in a Zumba health class within the car parking zone of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital on May 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Mary Faye Cochran sings “You Are My Sunshine” to her son Stacey Smith from her senior-living facility in Smyrna, Georgia, on May 10. It was Mother’s Day within the United States.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Pope Francis delivers a blessing from the window of his studio overlooking an empty St. Peter’s Square on May 10.

The novel coronavirus outbreak The San Isidro cemetery in Mexico City, which was briefly closed to the general public to restrict the unfold of Covid-19, is seen on this aerial photograph from May 10.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Mary Washington speaks by means of a window to her daughter Courtney Crosby and grandchild Sydney Crosby throughout a Mother’s Day celebration at her senior-living facility in Smyrna.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Briarcliff High School scholar participates in a parade of graduating seniors by means of Briarcliff Manor, New York, on May 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People put on face masks whereas watching a Victory Day army parade in Minsk, Belarus, on May 9. The parade marked the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A person rides previous social-distancing markers in entrance of a store in Brussels, Belgium, on May 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A person pauses as he locations the casket of a relative right into a van at a busy New York funeral dwelling on May 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Health-care staff await residents to reach on the Anna International Airport in Chennai, India, on May 9. People had been arriving in Chennai from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A person sporting a face masks cycles by means of Chinatown in Yokohama, Japan, on May 8. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe introduced that Japan will prolong its state of emergency till the top of May.

The novel coronavirus outbreak American residents who had been stranded in Syria as a result of pandemic arrive on the Lebanese border on their method to the Beirut airport, the place they’d be leaving for the United States.

The novel coronavirus outbreak During a protest in Washington on May 7, members of National Nurses United stand amongst empty footwear that they are saying characterize nurses who’ve died from Covid-19.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A employee helps disinfect a subway prepare in New York on May 6. The subway syatem was shut down for a deep-cleaning.

The novel coronavirus outbreak High college college students examine in a classroom in Wuhan, China, as they returned to highschool on May 6.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A nursery is disinfected in Cannes, France, on May 6. Nurseries in France had been to regularly reopen on May 11.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Refrigerated vans are seen at a morgue that opened in New York to help overwhelmed funeral properties.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Michigan state police stop protesters from getting into the chamber of the Michigan House of Representatives on April 30. The protesters had been sad with the state’s stay-at-home order. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just lately prolonged the order by means of May 15, although restrictions had been relaxed so some companies might reopen.

The novel coronavirus outbreak This aerial photograph exhibits surfers accessing Sydney’s Tamarama Beach on April 29. Several Sydney seashores reopened for train solely.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A barber wears protecting gear as he cuts a buyer’s hair in Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 27.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Health staff at a coronavirus testing heart in New Delhi attend to a colleague who fainted because of exhaustion on April 27.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Pitrik van der Lubbe waves from a growth raise to his 88-year-old father, Henk, at his father’s nursing dwelling in Gouda, Netherlands, on April 24. Pitrik had not seen his father in more than 4 weeks.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Protesters shout slogans towards Lebanese Central Bank governor Riad Salamé as they block Hamra Street in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 23. Anti-government protesters have been demonstrating in Beirut as they proceed to endure one of its worst-ever financial crises.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A boy performs hopscotch at his dwelling in A Coruna, Spain, on April 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Omar Rodriguez organizes caskets on the Gerard Neufeld Funeral Home in New York on April 22. The funeral dwelling in Queens has been overwhelmed by the pandemic.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A dentist wears protecting gear whereas treating a affected person in Den Bosch, Netherlands, on April 22.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Biology academics put together to carry an examination at a secondary college in Berlin on April 22.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A volunteer in Yangon, Myanmar, spreads calcium oxide on a street to assist stop the unfold of the coronavirus on April 22.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Migrants wave from balconies at a resort in Kranidi, Greece, on April 21. The shelter, which hosts 470 asylum seekers, was positioned in isolation after a pregnant resident examined constructive for the novel coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A person disinfects a ceiling lamp on the Čobanija Mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on April 21.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A nurse holds a new child child, sporting a face defend as a protecting measure, at a maternity facility in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 21.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Health staff at Madrid’s La Paz Hospital maintain a minute of silence to recollect Joaquin Diaz, the hospital’s chief of surgical procedure who died as a result of of the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady applauds from the balcony of her Paris dwelling to point out assist for well being care staff on April 20.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Mayor’s workplace staff put on protecting fits as they conduct a census in a Bogota, Colombia, neighborhood on April 19. They had been looking for out what number of households wanted to be supplied with meals.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady sticks her tongue out of a torn masks at a Reopen Maryland rally outdoors the State House in Annapolis, Maryland, on April 18. Residents in a number of states have been protesting stay-at-home orders.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Newly married Tyler and Caryn Suiters embrace following their bridal ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, on April 18. The Rev. Andrew Merrow and his spouse, Cameron, had been the one different attendees on the ceremony, which was held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Abed Khankan cuts a buyer’s hair outdoor in Malmo, Sweden, on April 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Two girls stroll to hire a small paddle boat by the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, on April 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Cars sit at a newly opened drive-in cinema in Dortmund, Germany, on April 17. It’s in entrance of a former blast furnace.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Funeral staff in Manaus, Brazil, put together the grave of a lady who’s suspected to have died from the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A member of the Don Bosco Foundation delivers meals from the Fraternitas Project, which serves susceptible households in Seville, Spain, on April 16.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Police officers strive on private protecting gear in Amritsar, India, on April 16.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers in Nairobi, Kenya, fumigate the streets and the stalls of the City Park Market on April 15.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Novice Buddhist monks put on face shields on the Molilokayaram Educational Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 15.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady sits on a bench at an empty metro station in Prague, Czech Republic, on April 15.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Health staff in Barcelona, Spain, acknowledge individuals who had been displaying their assist from their balconies and home windows.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers from the garment sector in Dhaka, Bangladesh, block a street throughout a protest demanding fee of unpaid wages.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady meets together with her son in a “Quarantainer,” a container devised to permit individuals to go to one another with out risking the unfold of coronavirus, at a care heart in Utrecht, Netherlands, on April 14.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Firefighters switch a affected person from an ambulance in Montpelier, France, on April 14.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A cemetery employee pauses whereas digging graves on the San Vicente cemetery in Cordoba, Argentina, on April 14.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers produce protecting face masks at a brand new manufacturing facility close to Tehran, Iran, on April 14.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical staff in Istanbul clap for 107-year-old Havahan Karadeniz as she is discharged from the hospital on April 13. She had simply recovered from the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A flower store worker destroys unsold flowers in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A police officer requests that folks return to return to their properties throughout a gathering that marked the Bisket Jatra pageant in Bhaktapur, Nepal.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A health care provider in a protecting chamber assessments a affected person for coronavirus at a walk-in kiosk in Chennai, India, on April 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Musicians play their devices for a retirement dwelling in Karben, Germany, on April 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady covers herself with plastic as heavy rain falls outdoors a New York hospital on April 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People in Jerusalem attend the funeral of Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, Israel’s former chief rabbi who died from coronavirus issues.

The novel coronavirus outbreak In Rio de Janeiro, the Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated to make Christ seem like a physician on April 12.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A pair stands in a park alongside the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Priest-in-charge Angie Smith makes use of her cellphone to broadcast an Easter service from a churchyard in Hartley Wintney, England, on April 12.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Children wave to an individual dressed because the Easter Bunny throughout a neighborhood parade in Haverford, Pennsylvania, on April 10.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Health staff in Leganes, Spain, cry throughout a memorial for a co-worker who died as a result of of the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Volunteers spray disinfectant in a favela in Rio de Janeiro on April 10.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A well being care employee holds the hand of a coronavirus affected person being moved at a hospital close to Barcelona, Spain, on April 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Service boats spray water in London to point out assist for well being care staff on April 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Employees of Hyundai Card, a bank card firm, sit behind protecting screens as they eat in an workplace cafeteria in Seoul, South Korea, on April 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People wait of their vehicles for the San Antonio Food Bank to start meals distribution on April 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A employee disinfects a carved cross on the Salt Cathedral in Zipaquira, Colombia, on April 8.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A cake store worker in Athens, Greece, prepares chocolate Easter bunnies with face masks on April 8.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Californians Sarah and Aaron Sanders, together with their kids, use video conferencing to rejoice a Passover Seder with different members of the family on April 8.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Cars in Wuhan line as much as depart at a freeway toll station.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Rabbi Yaakov Kotlarsky locations Passover Seder to-go packages right into a automotive trunk in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on April 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A person is sprayed with disinfectant previous to going to a market in Tirana, Albania, on Monday, April 6.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Izzie, left, and Tippi put on ventilated canine masks in Philadelphia on April 6.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Police detain a physician in Quetta, Pakistan, who was amongst dozens of well being care staff protesting a scarcity of private protecting gear on April 6.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on devotees throughout Palm Sunday celebrations in Quezon City, Philippines, on Sunday, April 5.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Paramilitary members unload provisions in Kampala, Uganda, on Saturday, April 4. It was the primary day of authorities meals distribution for individuals affected by the nation’s lockdown.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A police officer sporting a coronavirus-themed outfit walks in a market in Chennai, India, to lift consciousness about social distancing.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady in Moscow cooks whereas watching Russian President Vladimir Putin deal with the nation over the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus outbreak The hashtag “stayhome” is projected onto the Matterhorn mountain that straddles Switzerland and Italy on April 1. The mountain was illuminated by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, who’s remodeling buildings, monuments and landscapes everywhere in the world to lift consciousness through the pandemic.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Volunteers load meals baggage on a truck to ship them to low-income households in Panama City, Panama, on April 1.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Designer Friederike Jorzig adjusts a model sporting a marriage costume and a face masks at her retailer in Berlin on March 31.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People pray subsequent to the grave of musician Robson de Souza Lopes after his burial in Manaus, Brazil, on March 31. According to authorities on the Amazonas Health Secretary, the 43-year-old died after being recognized with the novel coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Chris Lyndberg arms out a free lunch to a truck driver at a relaxation space alongside Interstate 10 in Sacaton, Arizona, on March 31. The Arizona Trucking Association was giving freely 500 Dilly’s Deli lunches to point out its appreciation for truck drivers who’ve been delivering medical provides, meals and different requirements through the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Farmers ship greens to a buyer in Saint-Georges-sur-Cher, France, on March 29.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People hear from their properties as clergymen conduct Sunday mass from a church roof in Rome on March 29.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A employee fixes partitions at a quarantine heart in Guwahati, India, on March 28.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Devices utilized in diagnosing the coronavirus are inspected in Cheongju, South Korea, on March 27. The gadgets had been being ready for testing kits on the bio-diagnostic firm SD Biosensor.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A scholar does homework in Bratislava, Slovakia, on March 27. Schools have been shut down internationally, and plenty of kids have been receiving their classes on-line.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A National Guard truck sprays disinfectant in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 27.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Pope Francis prays in an empty St. Peter’s Square on March 27.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Coffins carrying coronavirus victims are saved in a warehouse in Ponte San Pietro, Italy, on March 26. They can be transported to a different space for cremation.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard put together to participate in disinfecting the town of Tehran on March 25.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Lydia Hassebroek attends a ballet class from her dwelling in New York on March 25.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People go to the Beijing Zoo on March 25 after it reopened its out of doors reveals to the general public.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady suspected of having coronavirus is helped from her dwelling by emergency medical technicians Robert Sabia, left, and Mike Pareja, in Paterson, New Jersey, on March 24.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People observe social distancing as they await takeout meals at a shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 24.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People arrive on the South Municipal Cemetery in Madrid to attend the burial of a person who died from the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport on March 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Giuseppe Corbari holds Sunday Mass in entrance of images despatched in by his congregation members in Giussano, Italy, on March 22. Many non secular providers are being streamed on-line so that folks can worship whereas nonetheless sustaining their distance from others.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People clap from balconies to point out their appreciation for well being care staff in Mumbai, India.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady attends a Sunday service on the Nairobi Baptist Church in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 22. The service was streamed dwell on the web.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Syrian Red Crescent member sprays disinfectant alongside an alley of the historic Hamidiyah market in Damascus, Syria.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A funeral service is held with out members of the family in Bergamo, Italy, on March 21.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A member of the Syrian Violet reduction group disinfects tents at a camp for displaced individuals in Kafr Jalis, Syria, on March 21.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A health care provider examines Juan Vasquez inside a testing tent at St. Barnabas Hospital in New York on March 20.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical workers sporting protecting fits journey down an escalator at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport on March 18.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A affected person in a biocontainment unit is carried on a stretcher in Rome on March 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A pedestrian walks a canine by means of a quiet avenue in New York on March 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People collect to gather free face masks in New Delhi on March 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Students on the Attarkiah Islamic School put on face masks throughout a ceremony in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat on March 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People wait outdoors a Woolworths retailer in Sunbury, Australia on March 17. Australian grocery store chains introduced particular procuring hours for the aged and other people with disabilities in order that they will store in much less crowded aisles.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A member of Spain’s Military Emergencies Unit carries out a normal disinfection on the Malaga airport on March 16.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Displaced households close to Atme, Syria, attend a workshop geared toward spreading consciousness concerning the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A police officer checks the temperatures of bus passengers at a checkpoint in Manila, Philippines, on March 16.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Flowers are saved previous to their destruction at a flower public sale in Aalsmeer, Netherlands, on March 16. Lower demand as a result of coronavirus outbreak is threatening the Dutch horticultural sector, forcing the destruction of merchandise.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Body temperatures are scanned as individuals enter the Buddhist temple Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Two nuns greet neighbors from their balcony in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, March 15.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers wait for his or her flights at Marrakesh Airport in Morocco on March 15.

The novel coronavirus outbreak US Vice President Mike Pence takes a query throughout a White House briefing concerning the coronavirus on March 15.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Sea World worker sprays disinfectant in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, March 14.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A member of the White House doctor’s workplace takes a media member’s temperature within the White House briefing room on March 14. It was forward of a information convention with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Reporters in Arlington, Virginia, sit roughly Four toes aside throughout a briefing by Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie on March 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People stroll previous a closed Broadway theater on March 13 after New York canceled all gatherings over 500 individuals.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Costco buyer stands by two procuring carts in Richmond, California, on March 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A instructor works in an empty classroom on the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, Spain.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady seems at an empty bread aisle in Antwerp, Belgium, on March 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Employees of the Greek Parliament put on plastic gloves forward of the swearing-in ceremony for Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A motorcyclist drives by means of disinfectant sprayed in Jammu, India, on March 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers put together to assemble an extra constructing on a hospital on the outskirts of Moscow.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Paul Boyer, head gear supervisor of the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, wheels out gear baggage in Washington on March 12. The NHL is among the many sports activities leagues which have suspended their seasons.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Students depart Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington, on March 12. Beginning the next day, faculties within the Snohomish college district deliberate to be closed by means of April 24.

The novel coronavirus outbreak An Uber Eats supply biker stands at a abandoned Piazza di Spagna in Rome.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers in protecting fits disinfect Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace on March 11.

The novel coronavirus outbreak An individual sporting a face masks walks outdoors of a shopping center in Beijing on March 11.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical workers in Wuhan, China, rejoice in spite of everything coronavirus sufferers had been discharged from a short lived hospital on March 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Sumo wrestlers attend a match in Osaka, Japan, that was being held behind closed doorways as a result of of the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A pair rides a bicycle at a park in Seoul, South Korea, on March 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A volunteer from Blue Sky Rescue makes use of fumigation gear to disinfect a residential compound in Beijing on March 5.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Municipal staff are seen on the Kaaba, inside Mecca’s Grand Mosque. Saudi Arabia emptied Islam’s holiest website for sterilization over coronavirus fears, an unprecedented transfer after the dominion suspended the year-round Umrah pilgrimage.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers react as a employee sporting a protecting swimsuit disinfects the departure space of a railway station in Hefei, China, on March 4.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Teachers on the Nagoya International School in Japan conduct a web-based class for college kids staying at dwelling as a precaution towards the unfold of coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Soldiers spray disinfectant all through a procuring avenue in Seoul.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Muslim worshipper attends a mass prayer towards coronavirus in Dakar, Senegal, on March 4. It was after instances had been confirmed within the nation.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People put on face masks in New York’s Times Square on March 3. New York reported its first case of coronavirus two days earlier.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A safety guard stands on the Shibuya Sky commentary deck in Tokyo on March 3.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical workers stand outdoors a hospital in Daegu, South Korea, on March 1.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Health care staff switch a affected person on the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, on March 1. The long-term care facility is linked to confirmed coronavirus instances.

The novel coronavirus outbreak British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a London laboratory of the Public Health England National Infection Service.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Tomoyuki Sugano, knowledgeable baseball participant on the Yomiuri Giants, throws a pitch in an empty Tokyo Dome throughout a preseason recreation on February 29. Fans have been barred from preseason video games to forestall the unfold of the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Commuters sporting masks make their method to work throughout morning rush hour on the Shinagawa prepare station in Tokyo on February 28.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical workers transport a coronavirus affected person throughout the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan on February 28.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A financial institution clerk disinfects banknotes in China’s Sichuan province on February 26.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A baby sporting a protecting face masks rides on a scooter in an empty space in Beijing.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Catholic devotee wears a face masks as he’s sprinkled with ash throughout Ash Wednesday providers in Paranaque, Philippines, on February 26.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People disinfect Qom’s Masumeh shrine in Tehran, Iran, on February 25.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A employee in Daegu stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from coronavirus sufferers on February 24.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Paramedics carry a stretcher off an ambulance in Hong Kong on February 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A group of volunteers disinfects a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok, Thailand.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A person rides his bike in Beijing on February 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Hospital personnel in Codogno, Italy, carry new beds contained in the hospital on February 21. The hospital is internet hosting some individuals who have been recognized with the novel coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Doctors take a look at a CT scan of a lung at a hospital in Xiaogan, China, on February 20.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A medical employee rests on the isolation ward of the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan on February 16.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Authorities watch because the Westerdam cruise ship approaches a port in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on February 13. Despite having no confirmed instances of coronavirus on board, the Westerdam was refused port by 4 different Asian nations earlier than being allowed to dock in Cambodia.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A employee has his temperature checked on a shuttered business avenue in Beijing on February 12.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Beds are made within the Wuhan Sports Center, which has been transformed into a short lived hospital.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A baby rides a scooter previous a police officer sporting protecting gear outdoors the Hong Mei House in Hong Kong on February 11. More than 100 individuals evacuated the housing block after 4 residents in two totally different flats examined constructive for the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A police officer, left, wears protecting gear as he guards a cordon on the Hong Mei House in Hong Kong on February 11.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Chinese President Xi Jinping has his temperature checked throughout an look in Beijing on February 10.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People collaborating in a Lunar New Year Parade in New York City maintain indicators studying, “Wuhan stay strong!” on February 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A employee sporting a protecting swimsuit makes use of a machine to disinfect a enterprise institution in Shanghai, China, on February 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers in protecting gear stroll close to the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama on February 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady grieves whereas paying tribute to Li at Li’s hospital in Wuhan on February 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak The Anthem of the Seas cruise ship is seen docked on the Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, New Jersey, on February 7. Passengers had been to be screened for coronavirus as a precaution, an official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed CNN.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A light-weight set up is displayed by hanging members of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance and different activists on the Hospital Authority constructing in Hong Kong on February 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers are seen on the deck of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked on the Yokohama Port on February 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Flight attendants sporting face masks make their approach by means of Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok on February 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers test sterile medical gloves at a latex-product producer in Nanjing, China, on February 6.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady wears a protecting masks as she retailers in a Beijing market on February 6.

The novel coronavirus outbreak This aerial photograph exhibits the Leishenshan Hospital that’s being inbuilt Wuhan to deal with coronavirus sufferers.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A passenger exhibits a notice from the World Dream cruise ship docked on the Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong on February 5.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A masks is seen on a statue in Beijing on February 5.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A canine in Beijing wears a makeshift masks constructed from a paper cup.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Striking hospital staff in Hong Kong demand the closure of the border with mainland China on February 4.

The novel coronavirus outbreak The Diamond Princess cruise ship sits anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama on February 4. It arrived a day earlier with passengers feeling in poor health.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A medical employee sporting protecting gear waits to take the temperature of individuals getting into Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong on February 4.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical staff in protecting fits assist switch sufferers to a newly accomplished subject hospital in Wuhan.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People sporting protecting overalls speak outdoors a Wuhan resort housing individuals in isolation on February 3.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A person stands in entrance of TV screens broadcasting a speech by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on February 3. Lam mentioned the town would shut nearly all border-control factors to the mainland.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A colleague sprays disinfectant on a physician in Wuhan on February 3.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical staff transfer a coronavirus affected person into an isolation ward on the Second People’s Hospital in Fuyang, China, on February 1.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Children put on plastic bottles as makeshift masks whereas ready to test in to a flight on the Beijing Capital Airport on January 30.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers in Hong Kong put on protecting masks as they wait to board a prepare at Lo Wu Station, close to the mainland border, on January 30.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A volunteer sporting protecting clothes disinfects a avenue in Qingdao, China, on January 29.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Nanning residents line as much as purchase face masks from a medical equipment retailer on January 29.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Lyu Jun, left, a member of a medical group leaving for Wuhan, says goodbye to a cherished one in Urumqi, China, on January 28.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A constitution flight from Wuhan arrives at an airport in Anchorage, Alaska, on January 28. The US authorities chartered the aircraft to deliver dwelling US residents and diplomats from the American consulate in Wuhan.

The novel coronavirus outbreak South Korean President Moon Jae-in wears a masks to examine the National Medical Center in Seoul on January 28.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, heart, attends a information convention in Hong Kong on January 28. Lam mentioned China will cease particular person vacationers to Hong Kong whereas closing some border checkpoints and limiting flights and prepare providers from the mainland.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers at an airport in Novosibirsk, Russia, test the temperatures of passengers who arrived from Beijing on January 28.

The novel coronavirus outbreak US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks throughout a information convention concerning the American public-health response.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Two residents stroll in an empty park in Wuhan on January 27. The metropolis remained on lockdown for a fourth day.

The novel coronavirus outbreak An individual wears a protecting masks, goggles and coat as he stands in an almost empty avenue in Beijing on January 26.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical workers members deliver a affected person to the Wuhan Red Cross hospital on January 25.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People put on protecting masks as they stroll below Lunar New Year decorations in Beijing on January 25.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Construction staff in Wuhan start to work on a particular hospital to cope with the outbreak on January 24.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A pair kisses goodbye as they journey for the Lunar New Year vacation in Beijing on January 24.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers manufacture protecting face masks at a manufacturing facility in China’s Hubei Province on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Shoppers put on masks in a Wuhan market on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers are checked by a thermography system at an airport in Osaka, Japan, on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People put on masks whereas searching for greens in Wuhan on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A militia member checks the physique temperature of a driver in Wuhan on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers put on masks as they arrive on the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines, on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A buyer holds bins of particulate respirators at a pharmacy in Hong Kong on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers put on masks on the high-speed prepare station in Hong Kong on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A lady rides an electrical bicycle in Wuhan on January 22.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People in Guangzhou, China, put on protecting masks on January 22.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People undergo a checkpoint in Guangzhou on January 22.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical workers of Wuhan’s Union Hospital attend a gathering on January 22.