Kaz Grala “had a blast” in his Cup Series debut at Daytona RC

Austin Dillon, who drives theNo 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, evaluated favorable Friday for COVID-19 after experiencing some moderate signs.

That triggered the requirement for a replacement chauffeur this weekend however due to the fact that the series was making its inaugural start on the Daytona Road Course, motorists this weekend were enabled to contend in just one occasion.

RCR’s alternatives ended up being restricted and it could not utilize A.J. Allmendinger– who the group had actually tapped as a relief chauffeur throughout the pandemic– given that he contended in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. RCR turned rather to the 21-year-old Grala, who has actually made 2 starts with the group in the Xfinity Series this season.

Grala’s remarkable debut

After beginning with the back of the field due to the fact that of the chauffeur modification, Grala worked his method into the top-10 late in Sunday’s race and emerged with an outstanding seventh-place in his unintended series debut.

“It certainly was an honor to get the call from Richard Childress and drive his iconic No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet. I honestly had a blast,” Grala stated. “These Cup cars and trucks have a lot power, which I actually delighted in. Today surpassed my expectations.

“My objective was to come in today, run all the laps, not tear anything up, and get a top-30 surface so this is definitely far above my wildest …