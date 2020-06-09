Kayleigh McEnany Torches Romney For His Support Of Black Lives Matter

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany laughed off Mitt Romney’s show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement this weekend.

Romney, the Republican Senator from Utah, was filmed marching with protesters while explaining that he was there “to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter.”

McEnany suggested Romney’s words ring hollow.

“Mitt Romney can say three words outside on Pennsylvania Avenue,” she told reporters. “President Trump won 8% of the black vote. Mitt Romney won 2% of the black vote.”

MCENANY: "Mitt Romney can say three words outside on Pennsylvania Avenue…"

Trump Outperforms Mitt

While it’s true that President Trump outperformed Romney in the black community during their respective elections, Romney actually grabbed 6 per cent of the vote in 2012.

President Trump has seen approval ratings in the black community run in the double digits for quite a while now and might expand on his 8 percent mark in 2020.

Prior to the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd – both situations when the media tried to generate blame toward the President and both which disproportionately affected black communities – Trump was delivering real results that can maybe not be denied.

Tremendous sincerity, what a guy. Hard to trust, with this type of political talent, his numbers would “tank” so poorly in Utah! https://t.co/KqHsHmSRKo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Very Empty Words

McEnany also took aim at Romney’s ’47 percent’ comment from the 2012 campaign.

“There are 47 percent of the people that will vote for the president [Barack Obama] no real matter what,” secret video from the full time recorded Romney saying.

“All right, there are 47 percent who are with him, who are dependent upon government, who believe that they are victims, who believe the government has a responsibility to care for them, who believe that they are entitled to health care, to food, to housing, to you-name-it,” that he continued.

It was too simple for the media at the time to presume Romney was speaking specifically about Obama’s black voters.

“The president takes great offense to those words,” McEnany insisted before running off some of the President’s accomplishments in the black community.

“That’s not America. Guess what America is?” she said. “It’s when given opportunity, via a Trump opportunity zone, belief that Americans of races can rise to the occasion and achieve, belief in HBCUs [historically black colleges and universities] and giving funding, record funding to HBCUs because we need to enable an education in our country and school choice.”

“Those kind of actions on the part of the president stand in stark contrast with the very empty words of senator Romney,” mcEnany concluded.

Earlier this week, President Trump also mocked Romney’s sincerity when it came to concerns for the Black Lives Matter group.