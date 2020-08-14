Kayleigh McEnany Takes Down Fake News Reporter For Misquoting President Trump

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed Yamiche Alcindor on Twitter for spreading fake news and misquoting President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Trump: “Suburban Housewife Will Be Voting For Me!”

Earlier this week, President Trump tweeted that the “suburban housewife” section of the population would back him in the election in November.

“They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood,” he tweeted, adding that “Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!”

The “suburban housewife” will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge! @foxandfriends @MariaBartiromo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

The President was asked to clarify his remarks in a press briefing on Wednesday. Trump doubled down, arguing that the suburbs of major cities will “destroy suburbia.”

“And just so you understand, 30 percent plus of the people living in suburbia are minorities- African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans – they’re all minorities, 30 percent,” Trump said in…