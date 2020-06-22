Kayleigh McEnany SLAMS Jim Acosta: ‘This Isn’t A Cable News Segment’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slapped down CNN’s Jim Acosta for repeatedly interrupting her within a press briefing on Friday.

CNN Is Mad At The President For Sharing Satirical Videos!

During Friday’s press briefing, McEnany first introduced Acosta by joking that she’d have to limit him to 20 questions due to his nature of constantly hoping to get the last word in. Acosta started his distinct questioning by asking concerning the President’s upcoming rally, and whether any White House officials could be wearing masks.

The questioning from Acosta then turned to a meme video that the President had tweeted on Thursday night, which poked fun at CNN for repeatedly running fake headlines.

Acosta lablled this clearly satirical video as a “fake video,” noting that Twitter had labelled it as “manipulated media.

“Why is the President sharing fake videos on Twitter about two toddlers who are obviously showing a lot of love for one another? It seems as though he is exploiting children to make some sort of crass political point,” Acosta said.

“He was making a point about CNN specifically,” McEnany responded, adding that “CNN has regularly taken him out of context, and that in 2019, CNN misleadingly aired a clip from a viewpoint repeatedly to falsely accuse the Covington boys of being, quote, ‘students in MAGA gear harassing a Native American Elder.’ That’s a harassing video, a misleading video about children that had really grave consequences for their future.”

RELATED: McEnany Crushes Bolton: Takes The Title Of ‘Most Disliked Man In America’ From Comey

McEnany: “You Gotta Let Me Finish Jim!”

After some more forward and backward questioning with this point, Acosta kept over and over interrupting and talking over McEnany, of which point she verbally slapped him down.

“You gotta let me finish, Jim, this isn’t a cable news segment, I am answering your question right now from the White House podium,” McEnany responded.

This is exactly what Acosta deserved for being so rude! If you’re planning to ask a question, why would you over and over, rudely interrupt the person who’s trying to answer it? Perhaps he just couldn’t handle the truth that CNN was fake news!