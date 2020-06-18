Kayleigh McEnany Shreds The Media For Double Standard On Trump Campaign Rally

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed the conventional media for his or her double standard when it comes to health problems for Donald Trump’s campaign rallies when compared with how they’ve glorified Black Lives Matter protests.

During Wednesday’s press conference, McEnany was repeatedly asked about Trump holding a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday despite concerns within the coronavirus pandemic.

McEnany responded by explaining that attendees may have their temperatures checked along with having masks provided in their mind; when this did not appear to satisfy the liberal reporters, she went on the attack.

“While we appreciate the great concern for our rally goers, you should exhibit that same concern for the protesters who are out there not socially distancing in many cases,” McEnany said, going on to urge the alleged journalists to work on their “internal cohesion.”

One reporter tried to respond by saying that most of the protests happened outside while the rally was scheduled to take place inside, asking if the White House’s position was that events held indoors and outdoors carry equal risk.

McEnany, however, had not been having any one of it.

“It’s our position that the media should not be making decisions about their guidelines to us about social distancing based on political ideology or what they think is the worthiness of the cause,” she said, efficiently shooting the reporter down.

Not stopping there, McEnany organized a copy of the New York Post, the leading page which showed an image of thousands gathering in close proximity for a “black trans lives matter” protest on the other hand with an image from a Trump rally, blasting the “sick hypocrisy.”

“This is okay,” the protest photo was captioned, while the photo of the Trump rally was captioned, “This is dangerous.”

Jim Acosta just again and again criticized Trump for his upcoming rally and how social distancing will be “impossible.”@PressSec then whipped out the leading page of the NY Post showing that it’s only ok according to media for people to collect in groups when they’re in the streets. pic.twitter.com/0gurnhx0GT — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 17, 2020

Despite these explanations, McEnany always been questioned concerning the safety measures of the upcoming Trump rally. She finally pointed out that attending the rally was voluntary, and that those who want to go are well alert to the risks involved.

“When you come to the rally, as with any event, you assume a personal risk. That is just what you do. When you go to a baseball game, you assume a risk. That’s just part of life,” McEnany said. “That’s just part of life. It’s the personal decision of Americans as to whether to go to the rally.”

Once again, McEnany is showing the media that she is one woman which they do not wish to mess with! Trump is lucky to have somebody like her taking on the press and shutting them down each day.

