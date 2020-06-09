Kayleigh McEnany Shreds CNN’s Don Lemon And Chris Cuomo For Encouraging Violent Riots

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out CNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo for encouraging violent protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

McEnany went off during her press briefing on Monday when she was asked if President Donald Trump is sorry about the way peaceful protesters have been treated after Floyd’s death.

“The president is sorry about the fact that Antifa wreaked havoc in our streets, and the failure of some members of the media to note that, like CNN’s Chris Cuomo said, ‘Show me where it says protestors are supposed to be peaceful.’ Well, I point him to the First Amendment where it is said you have the right to ‘peaceably assemble.’ He should go back and read the Constitution,” she fired straight back.

Not stopping there, McEnany targeted Lemon aswell. “There are many others out there, Don Lemon saying that rioting is a ‘mechanism to restructure our country,’” McEnany said. “The actions of the rioters were not in keeping with the First Amendment and I think the media needs to recognize that there is a discernment between the peaceful protestors, many of whom I have seen, and the rioters.”

McEnany concluded by saying that the president “will not allow burning buildings.” This came days after Cuomo received backlash for saying on his CNN show that protesters don’t have to be “polite and peaceful.”

“Now, too many see the protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets: persistent, poisonous inequities and injustice,” Cuomo said, according to Fox News. “And please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful, because I can show you that outraged citizens are what made the country what she is and led to any major milestone. To be honest, this is not a tranquil time. He later made sure to add that, “Police are the ones required to be peaceful, to deescalate, to remain calm.”

As for Lemon, he’s gone in terms of to say that Trump “contributed” to the environmental surroundings that resulted in the death of Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “We are teetering on a dictatorship. This is chaos,” Lemon said a week ago. “Has the president— I’m listening, is the president declaring war on Americans? What is happening here? He is saying that he wants to protect peaceful protesters at the same time sending law enforcement and military into the streets to push peaceful protesters back, to be aggressive with peaceful protesters. He is doing the exact opposite of what he said in that speech.”

We’re glad to see that McEnany has called out the media once more for their dangerously unhinged behavior. She continues to show them that she actually is just the type of strong conservative woman they do not wish to mess with!

This piece was compiled by PoliZette Staff on June 9, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

