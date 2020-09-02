Kayleigh McEnany Says Portland Trump Supporter Would Still Be Alive If Not For Democrat Mayor

Kayleigh McEnany knocked “derelict” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, indicating that had he done something about it to safeguard the city, a Trump supporter would not have actually been eliminated in cold blood.

As reported here, an Antifa anarchist has actually been determined as a possible suspect in the murder of Patriot Prayer’s Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson, a supporter of President Trump, this previous weekend.

McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, basically declared Wheeler has blood on his hands, keeping in mind that even Wisconsin’s Democrat “Governor [Tony] Evers, to his credit finally did request” assistance in his state.

“What if Mayor Wheeler, the derelict mayor … who’s seen violence for 100 days had requested that help?” McEnany questioned.

“The beautiful young boy who lost his life in the streets – a Trump supporter who was sought out and gunned down by [a] ‘100% Antifa’ individual – in his words – would still be here,” she stated.

She’s Right– Change My Mind

There’s very little of a counter-argument to be made versus McEnany’s assertion that Wheeler is instrumental for violence in his city and, by extension, Danielson’s murder.

