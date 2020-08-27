Kayleigh McEnany Says ‘I Want My Daughter to Grow Up In Donald J. Trump’s America’

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed how she felt about President Donald Trump as she spoke at the Republican National Convention.

McEnany discussed what it resembled being a mom of her nine-month-old daughter while likewise working for the President and what both implied to her.

McEnany: ‘I choose to work for this president for her’

“I want my daughter to grow up in President Donald J. Trump’s America,” she stated.

McEnany spoke about the value of God in her life, safeguarding coming kids, keeping communities safe, and worried that President Trump would keep defending all Americans.

“I choose to work for this president for her,” McEnany stated. “When I look into my baby’s eyes, I see a new life, a miracle for which I have a solemn responsibility to protect.”