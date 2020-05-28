Kayleigh McEnany Says God Put Her In Trump Admin ‘For A Purpose’

Kayleigh McEnany has solely been the White House press secretary for a couple of weeks, however she’s already proven the mainstream media that she’s not somebody to mess with. McEnany has simply opened up about her new religion like by no means earlier than, saying that she firmly believes that God put her in Donald Trump’s administration for a cause.

McEnany defined to CBN News that whereas she has leaned on her religion all her life, she has by no means relied on it greater than she has since getting into Trump’s White House.

“I believe God put me in this place for a purpose and for a reason like He does with each and every life,” she stated. “We’re all here for a reason.” McEnany went on so as to add that she felt God’s presence proper earlier than her very first press briefing because the White House press secretary.

“I was in panic mode right before,” she confessed. “I was just rattled and extremely nervous and feeling a lot of anxiety. I called my mom and on speakerphone, my family and we all prayed together…and all of a sudden, I took a deep breath, and after those prayers, moved forward. I felt such strength, went in and talked to the president, and then walked out and did the job that only could be done if God was there helping you along the way.”

McEnany additionally recounted how she typically led Bible research throughout her time engaged on Trump’s marketing campaign. “We would pray and read the Word,” she recounted. “It just gave a little pep in our step because these days are demanding, they’re challenging, they’re long in politics, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican. That’s the nature of the job. It was a little rod of lightning, of just energy and joy in our day.”

McEnany then opened up concerning the bias towards conservative Christians, saying that their loyal help for Trump drives the media loopy. “People are attacked for their faith,” she stated. “Not just me, but Christian men and women across this country. It’s unfortunate, but I think we have found a real voice in President Trump, who stood for religious freedom and pro-life, and [has] given us this boldness.”

It was throughout her time at Harvard Law School that McEnany stated she first noticed this bias towards Christians. “I realized it was that megaphone and that kind of boldness we needed, and that kind of fighter we needed to represent the Christian community,” she defined.

In the tip, McEnany stated that she is dedicated to serving God with every part she does, even within the White House. “My mission in life is that when I pass that He will look at me and say, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant,’” she stated. “If I can end my life that way, it doesn’t matter what the people say on the way there.” It’s so good to see an instance of a powerful, conservative Christian lady serving her nation within the White House! McEnany actually is somebody that younger ladies all around the nation can look as much as.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 28, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

Former Van Halen front-man Sammy Hagar slams coronavirus lockdowns, refuses to conform

Jimmy Kimmel launches assault on ‘willfully ignorant woman’ Kayleigh McEnany whereas he defends Biden

Ann Coulter blasts President Trump in a deranged rant: ‘You blithering idiot’