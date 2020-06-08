Kayleigh McEnany says Donald Trump STILL opposes kneeling protests against police brutality

President Trump hasn’t had a big change of heart on the ‘kneeling movement,’ press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday, despite polling showing that an uptick in Americans believe treating black people by the police is just a problem.

‘The president is very much against kneeling generally,’ McEnany said throughout the press briefing. ‘He’s not just a fan of the kneeling movement, he is made that very clear, especially because that he thinks it’s disrespectful to the military because the kneeling originated as the kneeling during the national anthem.’

During the 2016 National Football League season, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first sat and then kneeled through the playing of the Star Spangled Banner over racial inequality, including police violence, in the United States.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed that President Trump was against the NFL’s kneeling protests, explaining to reporters that the president was not a ‘fan’ because ‘he thinks it’s disrespectful to the military’

President Trump raised the issue in a Sunday tweet, again saying that kneeling represented ‘disrespecting our Country & our Flag’

For years, the president has made it a rallying point with his supporters – saying that the kneeling shows disrespect for the flag, which in turn disses those in military service.

In September 2017, Trump held a rally in Alabama where that he brought up NFL players kneeling.

‘Wouldn’t you love to see one of these simple NFL owners, when some body disrespects our flag, to express, “Get that son of a b**** off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired,”‘ Trump said at the rally.

The next day that he reiterated his point with a tweet.

‘If a player wants the privilege of making huge amount of money in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she shouldn’t be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should are a symbol of the National Anthem,’ Trump wrote. ‘If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to accomplish!’

McEnany said Monday that she wasn’t sure if the president still believed NFL players ought to be sacked when planning on taking a knee.

‘I have no info on that and I have perhaps not talked to him about this,’ she said.

The president brought up the matter in a Sunday tweet aimed at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

‘Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, that he was intimating that it will be O.K. for the players to kneel, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag,’ Trump mused.

After a few previous attempts, Goodell create a statement Friday and apologized to black players for perhaps not taking their concerns more seriously.

‘We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not hearing NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,’ Goodell wrote.

In May 2018, the NFL had announced that it in the offing to fine teams when players too a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

In September 2018, the NFL announced that that wouldn’t happen all things considered.

Some have questioned why Trump wouldn’t choose the peaceful act of kneeling to some of the more violent and destructive ways Americans have showed rage over the death of Floyd, as he is voiced extreme criticism on the rioting and looting which has taken place along side peaceful protests.