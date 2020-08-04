Kayleigh McEnany Says Democrats ‘Fundamentally Unserious’ About Coronavirus Relief Payments

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany knocked the Democrats as being “fundamentally unserious” about coronavirus relief payments, declaring they are “making a mockery” out of it.

McEnany: “No One Has Worked Harder Than This Administration”

Democrats just recently obstructed propositions by Republican legislators that would extend fedreal welfare for a week while the House and Senate exercised their distinctions in the brand-new coronavirus relief legislation. In reality, Senator Chuck Schumer stated these affordable propositions were merely “political stunts.”

This didn’t decrease too well withMcEnany The rejection of the costs “should tell you exactly where Democrats stand – against hard-working Americans who lost their job through no fault of their own,” she said on Tuesday.

“No one has worked harder to make sure those payments get to Americans than this administration,” McEnany stated. “Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, have been on the hill many many days now, trying to get this deal worked out,” she highlighted.

Democrats Are “Making An Absolute Mockery Of This Process”

McEnany stated the Democrats, significantly Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are “making an absolute mockery of this process.”

“Rather than coming towards us with a.