Kayleigh McEnany Rips Biden For Hiding From Fox News’ Chris Wallace

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed Joe Biden for preventing an interview with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

“Where is Corrupt Joe Biden?” she asked. “He won’t answer questions because he can’t.”

“You also can’t choreograph your way to the presidency and hide from the American People,” she McEnany included, “which is EXACTLY what Corrupt Joe is trying to do!”

Biden has actually been slammed by the right and admired by the left for keeping his governmental project restricted to his basement, reluctant to field concerns from press reporters, and rather staying with teleprompter speeches.

Where is Corrupt Joe Biden? He will not respond to concerns since he can’t. You likewise can’t choreograph your method to the presidency and conceal from the American People, which is EXACTLY what Corrupt Joe is attempting to do! &#x 2b07; þ 0f; https://t.co/1Wm3zYvovs — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 26, 2020

RELATED: Charlamagne Tha God Tells Biden To ‘Shut The Eff Up Forever’ For Calling Trump First Racist President

Hidin’ Biden

Wallace reported that Biden decreased an interview with him, in spite of the press reporter’s credibility as being more hostile to President Trump on the network than those in the resistance.

Wallace reported that the Biden project has actually explained him as “not available” after an interview was asked for.

“We asked the Biden campaign for an interview and they said the former VP was not available,” he declared. “We’ll keep asking every week.”

You can keep asking weekly, however the presumptive Democrat candidate and his individuals understand they need to keep him out of the general public eye as much as possible.

They desire individuals to choose the concept of Biden they have in their heads from his past ‘Uncle Joe’ friendly personality.

Not the bumbling radical being propped up like ‘Weekend at Bernie’ s,’ a puppet of the extreme left who is incapable of finishing complete ideas or sentences.

Fox’s Chris Wallace: “In our interview last week with President Trump, he questioned whether his opponent Joe Biden could handle a similar encounter. Well, we asked the Biden campaign for an interview and they said the former VP was not available. We’ll keep asking every week.” pic.twitter.com/5BIbp6dQ02 — TELEVISION News HQ (@TVNews HQ) July 26, 2020

RELATED: Biden Accuses Trump Of Trying To Steal Election By Opposing Mail-In Voting

Trump Takes the Heat

The President got high marks for his desire to speak at length with Wallace recently as he was peppered with the common gotcha concerns we have actually grown familiar with with the Fox anchor.

And Trump precisely anticipated– in the Wallace interview itself– that Biden would not have the ability to deal with such an interview.

“Let Biden sit through an interview like this, he’ll be on the ground crying for mommy,” Trump joked. “He’ll say, ‘Mommy, mommy, please take me home.’”

“He can’t do an interview, he’s incompetent,” Trump stated to a laughing Wallace.

“Let Biden sit through an interview like this, he’ll be on the ground crying for mommy” ~ @realDonaldTrump &#x 1f602; Y’ all I can’t with Trump! Lol

Even Deep-State- semi-TDS-sufferer Chris Wallace laughed at that. Lol#TruthHasArrived #TruthBeTold

pic.twitter.com/znbm38UVJe — Jali_Cat {&#x 2b50; þ 0f;} (@Jali_Cat) July 19, 2020

Wallace provided Trump credit quickly after their interview and slammed Biden also.

“The fact is, the president is out there. He’s out there in this broiling heat with me for an hour, he took all the questions,” he applauded. “You can like his answers or dislike them but he had answers and Joe Biden hasn’t faced that kind of scrutiny, hasn’t faced that kind of exposure.”

It’s precisely as McEnany stated– Biden is attempting to choreograph his method to the presidency. Are the American individuals actually going to succumb to this?