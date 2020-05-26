Kayleigh McEnany praises Trump’s coronavirus response as US deaths approach 100,000 – video | US news

As the US coronavirus loss of life toll approached 100,000, Kayleigh McEnany praised Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic, saying the loss of life toll might have been a lot increased. The White House press secretary repeatedly cited a scientific report suggesting as much as 2.2 million Americans might die of coronavirus if the federal government did not take motion to restrict the unfold of the virus

