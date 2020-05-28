Kayleigh McEnany Perfectly Smacks Down Reporter Who Asked How Many Dead Americans Would Be Considered A COVID-19 Success

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had no hassle shutting down a reporter who requested her what number of lifeless Americans can be thought of a coronavirus success.

The query was requested by Ryan Lizza, a reporter for Politico. “What does the White House view, as having by election day, what does the White House view as the number of dead Americans where you can say that you successfully defeated this pandemic?” requested Lizza. “Is there a number?”

The query was clearly designed to throw McEnany off, however she wasn’t about to let that occur. “Yeah, you know, every loss of life counts,” McEnany replied. “We say 100,000, but like the president says, one death is something to be mourned. These 100,000 individuals have a face, the president takes this very seriously, it’s why he lowered the flag to half-staff for three days to remember these men and women.”

“I think, you know, Dr. Birx said it best when she said that in their estimates they had anywhere between 1.5 and 2.2 million people in the U.S. succumbing to the virus if we didn’t shut down the economy. The president made the very hard choice of shutting down the economy, so we avoided that extraordinary number,” she added. “One death is too many; we never want to see a single individual lose their life, but that being said, to be under significantly that high mark shows that the president did everything in his power and help to make this number as low as humanly possible.”

Unsatisfied with this response, Lizza put the identical query to McEnany as soon as once more. “So when voters go to the polls in November, and they want to judge the president on his response to this pandemic, what is the number of dead Americans that they should tolerate, where they can argue that yes, he successfully defeated the pandemic?” he re-inquired.

“I think you’re asking the wrong question,” McEnany responded. “The right question is…”

Lizza tried to loudly object to this, however McEnany wasn’t having any of it. “I answered your question once, but if you ask it twice it doesn’t make it any better of a question,” McEnany replied. “So I’ll respond in kind. I’ve given you one answer, I’ll continue to extrapolate upon that,” concluding, “This president made the right choice, it was a delicate balance, and he did it exactly as he should, guided by data, and we are far below 2.2 million dead Americans because of the actions of President Trump.”

McEnany has solely been the press secretary for a number of weeks, but she has already proven journalists that she shouldn’t be somebody they will simply stroll throughout. Liberal reporters are going to need to step their sport up in the event that they assume they will again McEnany into any sort of nook, as a result of she shouldn’t be about to allow them to disrespect President Trump on her watch.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 28, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

