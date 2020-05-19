Kayleigh McEnany on Trump’s threat to freeze WHO funds: They must prove they don’t have a ‘China bias’

“U.S. taxpayer dollars will not go to an organization that slow-walks information, has a China bias and puts American lives at risk,” McEnany mentioned on Tuesday.

McEnany referenced a blistering letter President Trump launched the night time earlier than to the pinnacle of the World Health Organization, stating that his administration performed an investigation that confirmed the well being physique’s a number of failures within the early phases of the coronavirus outbreak. In the letter the president additionally warned that his present funding freeze will turn into everlasting if the group doesn’t make “substantive” enhancements inside 30 days.

“The president’s letter was very revealing,” McEnany mentioned.

She went on say that “one of the most disturbing things” within the letter constituted “one of many pieces of evidence we have of the WHO and China slow-walking” info associated to the novel coronavirus.

“On January 21, you had the Chinese President Xi Jinping telling the WHO, pressuring the WHO to not call this a health emergency and the very next day you had the WHO saying, ‘this [COVID-19] is not a public health emergency of international concern,’” McEnany famous.

The White House has insisted that Beijing downplayed the virus’ threat in December, which led to the following outbreak. China has denied the cost and accused Trump of shirking accountability to the group, in accordance to the Agence France-Presse, a global information company.

“The onus is on the WHO here to prove that they don’t have a China bias,” McEnany mentioned on Tuesday.

She added, “They need to assure the United States that taxpayer dollars are used well, particularly when you consider the fact that they were all for China’s onerous restrictions of travel into their country, but when the president said ‘I’m stopping travel at our border from Wuhan,’ we were told by the WHO that that was a bad decision.”

She went on to word that “interesting facts like that really highlight the problems there.”

In an announcement, the WHO mentioned it was “considering the contents” of Trump’s letter.

Previously, the company identified that it declared a world well being emergency on Jan. 30, when there have been fewer than 100 COVID-19 instances outdoors of China. At the time, the WHO chief mentioned the world owed China gratitude for the way in which it purchased different nations time to plan, with the extraordinary measures it was taking to include the virus.

In April, Trump first introduced that he was chopping off U.S. funds to the WHO in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. is the WHO’s largest donor, giving about $450 million a 12 months.

Host Ainsley Earhardt requested McEnany, “Why is the WHO so supportive of China and not us when we bankroll them?”

“That is the million-dollar question,” McEnany mentioned in response.

“And what do we get for that 400 million-odd dollars we give and China giving a fraction of that? We get the fact that they hide information given to them from Taiwanese officials that this virus had human to human transmission,” McEnany continued.

“The information about this potentially having asymptomatic spread, that also was information not given to us,” she went on to say.

She then added, “We finally have a president who says, ‘That’s enough of funding these global organizations where we get very little in return.’”

