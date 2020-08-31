Kayleigh McEnany Makes Reporter Regret Trying To Bait Her With Question About Pro-Trump Violence

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany carried out a center in dealing with a mainstream media desperate to move focus far from leftwing violence in Democrat- led cities.

The primary story over the weekend worried an Antifa fan in Portland who was jailed for shooting and killing Patriot Prayer’s Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson, an advocate of President Trump, over the weekend.

Instead of inquiring about that, one reporter asked McEnany about a pro-Trump “caravan” that drove through Portland.

He declared a video programs Trump advocates “shooting paintballs,” as the very best example they might develop about presumably violent Trump advocates.

“What about the video of them shooting paintballs at people … is that patriotic activity?” the reporter asked, relatively drawing an equivalence in between that and murder.

“I don’t think the president has seen that video, nor have I,” McEnany responded.

And that’s when the beatdown started.

Kayleigh McEnany Showed No Mercy To Biased Reporter

“But if you’re going to ask about paintballs, it’s incredible that for 90 days I’ve stood at this podium talking about officers who have lasers flashed in their eyes in an attempt to blind them, commercial-grade fireworks being thrown at them,” she fired back.

” A church right out here burning …