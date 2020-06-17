Kayleigh McEnany just compared an indoor Trump rally to … baseball

Except that going to a baseball game and running the risk to be hit with a baseball in the stands, which presumably is what McEnany is referencing in her quote, isn’t at all the same thing as attending a political rally during the coronavirus pandemic.

2) Being hit by a batted ball is quite rare: According to comprehensive study by NBC News, 808 people had been hit by batted balls whilst in the stands in Major League Baseball games between 2012 and 2019. If you take the attendance of most games in 2019 — .00001% of the people who attend games get hit by a baseball. : According to comprehensive study by NBC News, 808 people had been hit by batted balls whilst in the stands in Major League Baseball games between 2012 and 2019. If you take the attendance of most games in 2019 — 68 million — and multiply it by eight seasons, you get 544 million fans over those years. Which means thatof the people who attend games get hit by a baseball.

.6% of the populace has it or has received it. By contrast, nowadays there are 2.1 million cases of coronavirus in the United States . Which, with a population of roughly 330 million, implies thatof the populace has it or has received it.

And, because math .6% is a LOT higher than .00001%.

4) Being hit by a batted ball isn’t contagious: If you happen to be one of many unlucky people to be struck by way of a batted ball at an expert baseball game, it’s at best unpleasant. But even though you suffer an injury much more serious than a bruise and even have to be hospitalized, you can’t spread your getting struck by way of a ball to your family members who come visit you or the doctors who treat you. Because being hit by way of a baseball just isn’t an infectious disease.

Coronavirus, however, is an infectious illness. And from what we realize of it, pretty highly transmissible specially in indoor spaces.

As you can view, there’s virtually no comparison. Not to mention the fact that pro baseball isn’t even being played today — even though some reports suggest that is about to change

McEnany — and Trump — make regular utilization of these apples-to-astronauts comparisons, believing, I guess, that it helps them make the case to the average person.

But spend five seconds thinking about it and you also quickly realise why being hit with a baseball at a game isn’t even close to a similar thing as going to a campaign rally in a state (and a city!) where coronavirus cases are on the rise

Like, not in the same, uh, ballpark.