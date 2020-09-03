Kayleigh McEnany Humiliates Pelosi – Plays Salon Video On Loop During Presser

The Trump White House has actually had some excellent press secretaries. Spicer, Sanders, and Grisham have actually all succeeded. But none have actually gotten the job done so well asKayleigh McEnany She comprehends that journalism, a minimum of the bulk, are not there to enlighten and notify the general public.

They exist as the general public relations arm of the Democrats, Antifa, andBlack Lives Matter So every day she battles with the opposition. It’s as if every day during WWII Ike needed to inform Wehrmacht public affairs officers.

Pelosi Hammers Pelosi Over Salongate

Thus McEnany hammered Democrats, Pelosi, and their media lapdogs Thursday over Salongate.

“Nancy Pelosi was not in the halls of Congress when I asked where she was, she was not working in good faith to make a deal for the American people,” McEnany commented during a White House press rundown. “Nope, Nancy Pelosi was found in San Francisco, at a hair salon, where she was indoors, even though salons in California are only open for outdoor service.”

McEnany: “As you can see, we found Nancy Pelosi going into her hair salon. We will be playing the video on loop…” pic.twitter.com/S8wYs5d5nM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 3, 2020

“Apparently, the guidelines do not use to Speaker Nancy Pelosi; she desires small companies to remain closed down, however just resumed for her …