Kayleigh McEnany Flattens Reporter Who Attacked Trump For Saying BLM Mural is ‘Symbol of Hate’

ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl went after President Donald Trump’s feedback stating a Black Lives Matter mural in New York City is a “symbol of hate,” solely to be set straight by Kayleigh McEnany.

“Kayleigh, why is the president calling ‘Black Lives Matter’ a symbol of hate?” Karl inquired.

Sure, Trump defined precisely why he felt this fashion already, however McEnany nonetheless indulged within the query and fired again.

“What the president was noting is that simply when you look at some of the things that have been chanted by a Black Lives Matter like ‘pigs in a blanket fry ’em like bacon,’ that is not an acceptable phrase to paint on our streets,” she responded.

Reporter Jon Karl: “Americans of all races have protested in all 50 states around that phrase, #BlackLivesMatter and the president is here calling it a symbol of hate?” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: “He is talking about the organization…”pic.twitter.com/LHaxkdaYot — Elma Aksalic (@ElmaAksalic) July 1, 2020

RELATED: Trump Slams NYC Black Lives Matter Mural As Symbol Of Hate

Karl Set Straight

Karl’s lack of ability to differentiate between the phrase itself and the group was on full show as he continued to press on the matter.

McEnany famous not solely the “pigs in a blanket” chant from years in the past but additionally Hawk Newsome, head of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, who just lately instructed Fox News he wants to “burn down the system” if the nation “doesn’t give us what we want.”

“[Newsome] said, ‘If this country doesn’t give us what we want, [that] we will burn down [the] system,’ and ‘I could be speaking literally,’” she defined. “I’d call that a pretty hateful statement.”

Karl once more attacked Trump over phrases and never the group, resulting in this alternate:

Karl: “He’s not talking about the organization in the tweet. He says the words, black lives matter.” McEnany: “What’s the name of the organization again?” Karl: “Black Lives Matter.” McEnany: “There you go, you just answered my question.”

Checkmate.

RELATED: McEnany Blasts New York Times Over Russian Bounty Report: ‘Give Back Your Pulitzer’

Battles Some More

Apparently not content material with McEnany’s response, anti-Trump PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor requested basically the identical factor, contrasting the President’s emotions on BLM and say, names of navy bases that is perhaps offensive to some.

The White House Press Secretary swatted her away as nicely.

“If you’re saying that the fact that he does not want to rename our bases – if you’re considering that racist, then apparently 56% of America is as well, because 56% of America is against changing the name of U.S. military bases,” McEnany replied.

“He believes that our young men and women who left these bases overseas – many of whom lost their lives, and the last thing they saw was being on one of these military bases – that they should not be told that the base that they trained in, the last place they saw on American soil, was a racist institution,” she continued.

….horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this image of hate be affixed to New York’s best road. Spend this cash combating crime as a substitute! — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

In a tweet on Wednesday, President Trump blasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for slicing the funds of his police division whereas concurrently having the Black Lives Matter mural painted alongside Fifth Avenue.

“Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates [and] disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street,” he wrote. “Spend this money fighting crime instead!”

Vice President Mike Pence has mentioned that whereas he believes “all lives matter,” the BLM motion that may defund the police and tear down statues is “radical.”

“As a pro-life American, I also believe that all lives matter, born and unborn. What I see in the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement is a political agenda of the radical Left that would defund the police, that would tear down monuments…” – VP @Mike_Pence pic.twitter.com/s0qogFXNYz — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2020

Notice reporters didn’t assault Biden on this means. They didn’t ask him whether or not or not he helps teams like BLM and Antifa who’ve been chargeable for home terrorism in America the final month or so.

They’d quite fawn over the truth that he was succesful of popping out of the basement that specific day, a lot as they did with Hillary Clinton and her capacity to open a pickle jar.

During the press convention, McEnany additionally reiterated that the President does imagine “black lives matter,” together with the lives of officers David Dorn and Patrick Underwood, “whose lives were tragically taken during these riots.”