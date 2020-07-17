Kayleigh McEnany Fires Back at ‘Derelict’ Mayor Lightfoot After ‘Karen’ Threat

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany fired back at Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot saying Americans are “outraged” at her “dereliction of duty” in refusing help for her city.

McEnany’s reply is the latest in a testy back-and-forth between the two, including a racially charged taunt from the mayor.

“While you‘re focused on words, America is outraged by the violence perpetuated in your city,” McEnany tweeted. “One person is taking action to stop violence in our streets: President [Trump].”

“He’s offered your city help,” She added. “It’s a dereliction of duty not to take it.”

While you‘re focused on words, America is outraged by the violence perpetuated in your city. One person is taking action to stop violence in our streets: President @realDonaldTrump. He’s offered your city help. It’s a dereliction of duty not to take it.https://t.co/OFBwDKveax https://t.co/QLhQnQn2eW — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) July 17, 2020

RELATED: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tells Kayleigh McEnany She Better Watch Her Mouth

Law and Order

McEnany’s tweet linked to a June 26th letter from the President to the Governor of Illinois and Lightfoot.

“If you are willing to put partisanship aside, we can revitalize distressed neighborhoods in Chicago, together. But to succeed, you must establish law and order,” the letter states.

The President also offered cabinet members to meet and help devise a plan to make Chicago safe again.

“You continue to put your own political interests ahead of the lives, safety, and fortunes of your own citizens,” he concluded. “The people of Chicago deserve better.”

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

RELATED: Radio Host Mark Levin Calls Out Fauci: ‘Let’s Be Honest, He’s Been Wrong A Lot’

Don’t Hold Your Breath, Chicago

Rather than getting better for the residents of her city, Lightfoot has decided to focus on childish name-calling and making threats.

On Twitter Thursday, Lightfoot referred to McEnany as ‘Karen’ – a term for white women perceived to be entitled or demanding – and told her she better “watch her mouth.”

What she is trying to do is take the focus off of the truly deplorable crime rates in Chicago.

Fortunately, the Trump campaign also put her on blast, focusing more on statistics which prove McEnany is right about Lightfoot’s “dereliction of duty.”

Black people are being murdered at a record rate in Chicago. The violence and death is out of control… 64 shot & 11 killed just last weekend. 373 have been killed just this year, a 35% increase. Here is the Mayor, who is a total failure at stopping this violence. https://t.co/2s0nV5OEVX — Text TRUMP to 88022 (@GaryCoby) July 16, 2020

The mayor is “a total failure at stopping this violence,” said Trump campaign Digital Director Gary Coby.