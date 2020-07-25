Kayleigh McEnany Eviscerates Hollywood For Cancelling ‘Live PD’ And ‘COPS’

During Friday’s White House press instruction, Kayleigh McEnany ripped into Hollywood for cancelling programs like “COPS” and “Live PD.”

While discussing President Donald Trump’s dedication to keeping Americans safe and bringing an end to violent riots, McEnany moved to an attack on cancel culture, especially the method it deals with law enforcement officer.

“He’s very keen on seeing the violence in our streets end. He wants to protect the people of this country when derelict Democrat mayors and governors do not,” McEnany stated. “He’s also appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that ‘PAW Patrol,’ a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show ‘COPS’ was canceled. ‘Live PD’ was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego City Police Station.”

“It’s really unfortunate because I stand with, and the President stands with the 63 percent of Americans who think police officers are one of the most important jobs in this country,” she included.

Here’s the White House @PressSec regreting cancel culture’s effect on Paw Patrol, Live PD and Legos: pic.twitter.com/jLvFpJ69h7 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 24, 2020

Both “COPS” and “Live PD” were cancelled in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who passed away in cops custody back in May in Minneapolis,Minnesota A&E cancelled “Live PD” simply 2 weeks afterMr Floyd’s death, regardless of the reality that it was the leading program on the network.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on ‘Live PD,’” the network stated in a declaration upon revealing the cancellation. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil-rights leaders as well as police departments.”

Since cancelling “Live PD,” rankings have actually plunged on A&E, which has actually lost half it’s audiences following the cancellation. “COPS” had actually been a popular tv program that ran for years, yet it was pulled by the Paramount Network in the very same method.

This piece was composed by PopZette Staff on July 25,2020 It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by consent.

Read more at LifeZette:

The viewpoints revealed by factors and/or content partners are their own and do not always show the views of The Political Insider.