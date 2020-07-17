Kayleigh McEnany: Decoding the mysteries of the White House press secretary’s briefing book

Interesting, no? It’s worth going through each of those tabs — as most useful as I can decipher them! — to look at what McEnany anticipates being asked (and wants to ensure she has full research on at her fingertips.)

* “Stone”: As in Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime political confidant whose sentence for lying to Congress and witness tampering was : As in Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime political confidant whose sentence for lying to Congress and witness tampering was commuted by the President last week

* “System”: I’m at a loss with this one. Maybe ways in which the political system has wronged Trump? Or a mention of the The National’s brilliant tune “ : I’m at a loss with this one. Maybe ways in which the political system has wronged Trump? Or a mention of the The National’s brilliant tune “ The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness “? (OK, it’s not that. But that song does rule.)

* “Univer“: You would think this has related to the debate over whether to reopen colleges and universities in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most are intending to reopen in a few fashion even though with less students on campus and/or more classes online. “We have to get the schools open,” “: You would think this has related to the debate over whether to reopen colleges and universities in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most are intending to reopen in a few fashion even though with less students on campus and/or more classes online. “We have to get the schools open,” Trump said earlier this week in the Rose Garden. “We have to get everything open. A lot of people don’t want to do that for political reasons, not for other reasons.”

* “Wins”: Trump is obsessed with all of his various “wins.” So, it seems sensible that this is really a major talking point for McEnany. (Trump is a major consumer of the daily press briefing.) Trump has over and over claimed he’s got done more in his first term than any past president, although how one would determine that is, uh, not clear.

* “PPE”: As CNN reported early in the day this week, As CNN reported early in the day this week, Trump’s reluctance to use the Defense Production Act has led to a shortage of personal protective equipment . “The Department of Health and Human Services listed 19 companies that have received contracts under the Defense Production Act to produce emergency supplies, including 600 million N95 respirators and face masks,” CNN reported. “But experts say it’s not enough and that the effort started far too late. Only about half the masks ordered will be delivered by the end of this year.”

* “Reopen”: Trump has, for months now, insisted that the country needs to reopen in order to keep the economy from collapse. He has continued to argue for reopening in spite of : Trump has, for months now, insisted that the country needs to reopen in order to keep the economy from collapse. He has continued to argue for reopening in spite of surging coronavirus numbers in a number of states

* “Russia”: Not sure if you have heard but the President believes Russian interference in the 2016 election made to help him and hurt Hillary Clinton is a “hoax” — despite the proven fact that the intelligence community, special counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee have all concluded it had been very real.

* “Sched”: One of the questions any press secretary is regularly asked is where the President goes next and who he’s meeting with. Hence, knowing his schedule is crucial if you are McEnany.

* “School”: See “Univers.”

* “Karl”: Thursday was : Thursday was Jonathan Karl’s (of ABC News) last day as president of the White House Correspondents Association. Maybe McEnany had this tab to remind herself to congratulate him?

* “LBGT”: In June, the : In June, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration when it said that federal civil rights laws protect gay, lesbian and transgender workers.

* “Lies”: Uh, well, Trump did recently cross 20,000 false or misleading statements in his first term, : Uh, well, Trump did recently cross 20,000 false or misleading statements in his first term, according to The Washington Post

* “Mary“: A mention of Trump’s niece, Mary, whose book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” “: A mention of Trump’s niece, Mary, whose book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” sold 950,000(!) copies in its first days of sales this week.

* “Media”: Sort of self explanatory. One note: Trump’s attacks on the media as “fake news” have now been one of the not many through-lines of his political career.

* “Meuller”: Well, it’s “M-u-e-l-l-e-r” as in former FBI director and Russia special counsel Mueller.

* “Flynn”: Michael Flynn, the former Trump administration national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russians after the 2016 election. Despite that, the : Michael Flynn, the former Trump administration national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russians after the 2016 election. Despite that, the Justice Department decided not to pursue the case against Flynn in May

* “Hate”: You would think, maybe, this tab describes hate groups? Not for nothing, white nationalist hate groups : You would think, maybe, this tab describes hate groups? Not for nothing, white nationalist hate groups have grown 55% during Trump’s presidency , based on the Southern Poverty Law Center.

* “Hogan”: Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is on a publicity tour promoting his memoir — and he is been very critical of Trump, specifically as it pertains to the coronavirus. McEnany called Hogan’s criticism “revisionist history” throughout the briefing. Hogan defended himself as having for ages been “ : Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is on a publicity tour promoting his memoir — and he is been very critical of Trump, specifically as it pertains to the coronavirus. McEnany called Hogan’s criticism “revisionist history” throughout the briefing. Hogan defended himself as having for ages been “ very upfront and straightforward” in a interview Thursday night with CNN’s Erin Burnett.

* “Econ”: Trump likes to say that he built the greatest economy in the history of the country prior to the coronavirus pandemic. : Trump likes to say that he built the greatest economy in the history of the country prior to the coronavirus pandemic. He didn’t

* “Fauci”: The White House is in an The White House is in an ongoing public spat with Dr. Anthony Fauci , the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, over his dire public pronouncements about the course of the coronavirus. Trump himself continues to say publicly that he gets along well with Fauci and will not fire him. Also: See “Covid.”

“Absurd”: McEnany did not use this word at all in McEnany did not use this word at all in Thursday’s briefing . The mind recoils on what is roofed in this tab.

* “BLM”: In the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody in May and the nationwide protests it sparked, Trump has sought to paint those taking to the streets as violent and anti-American. Earlier this month, In the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody in May and the nationwide protests it sparked, Trump has sought to paint those taking to the streets as violent and anti-American. Earlier this month, he referred to the words “Black Lives Matter” as a “symbol of hate.”

* “Ballot”: See “Early.”

* “CDC”: Trump has : Trump has pressured the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to soften its tips about how schools can safely reopen this fall. Also, this week CDC Director Robert Redfield said this about mask-wearing : “We are not defenseless against COVID-19. Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”