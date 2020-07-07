Kayleigh McEnany Blasts Media Over Their Questions About The Confederate Flag

On Monday, things got tense between White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the White House press corps after an amount of reporters asked about President Donald Trump’s recent comments about NASCAR and the Confederate flag.

Trump criticized NASCAR’s call to ban the Confederate flag in a tweet on Monday. And, he also blasted Bubba Wallace following the FBI figured the sport’s only black driver had not been the victim of a nasty hate crime.

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: “I was asked probably 12 questions on the Confederate flag… I didn’t receive one question on the deaths in this country this weekend. I didn’t receive one question about New York City shootings doubling for the third straight week.” pic.twitter.com/3vImFpdlhA — The Hill (@thehill) July 6, 2020

McEnany Torches White House Press Corps

“I’ve explained to you. This is I guess the fourth attempt, but we’ll try it again,” McEnany said to a reporter. “In aggregate, what [Trump] was pointing out is this rush to judgement to instantly say that there surely is a hate crime as happened in this instance, as happened with Jussie Smollett, as happened with the Covington Catholic boys.”

“We should not have this rush to judgement, knee-jerk reaction before the facts come out,” McEnany continued. “The FBI did their job and determined there was no hate crime.”

During today’s press conference the deranged MSM asked plenty of questions about Trump’s stance re: the Confederate flag Kayleigh McEnany ended the conference w/a savage BOOM: “I’m a little dismayed that not one of you asked about deaths of the children killed over the weekend” — 🔸Noel Soma (@NoelJTom) July 6, 2020

‘I’m maybe not going to answer a question a sixth time’

When the reporter wouldn’t stop asking questions about Trump’s flag tweet, McEnany pointed to some other reporter after saying, “I’m not going to answer a question a sixth time.”

Last month, NASCAR announced that they would prohibit Confederate flags from their events within the context of protests occurring across the country against racism. A rope allegedly shaped just like a noose was found in Wallace’s garage right after NASCAR’s announcement.

.@jonkarl: Does Trump think it had been a mistake for Nascar to ban the Confederate flag? KAYLEIGH McENANY: “You’re focusing on one word at the very bottom of a tweet. That’s completely taking it out of context.” pic.twitter.com/NDlgtZyUih — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 6, 2020

FBI Concluded No hate Crime Was Committed

An FBI investigation concluded that Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime, and that the controversial rope had actually been contained in the garage since October 2019.

President Trump tweeted Monday, “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to any or all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who stumbled on his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, and then find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”