Kayleigh McEnany Blasts Bill de Blasio And New York Mail-In Ballots

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held nothing back on Tuesday as she blasted the “absolute catastrophe” of mail-in voting in New York, describing it as a “dark omen” for the November election. She also set her sights on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), pointing out that he is having an “awfully hard time” taking on violent crime.

McEnany explained that President Donald Trump “thinks the mayor and the governor should work together to take control of the streets of New York City, where in some places we’ve seen a 600 percent surge in violence over last year.”

“It’s ultimately the power of the mayor to enforce, and the governor to enforce the police power of their states — that power rests with them, but they can partner with the federal government in the event they’re unable to enjoy the violence in their cities,” McEnany added, according to the New York Post. “And that’s certainly what we’ve seen from Mayor de Blasio, who seems to have not a hard time criticizing police officers but an awfully hard time controlling the streets of New York City.”

Not stopping there, McEnany ripped state leaders of New York over their continued confusion and delay over the results of the recent primary elections.

“There’s a Wall Street Journal article just out today and it talks about the dark omen for November and the absolute catastrophe in New York City — that we are a month into the election after the voting, and we still don’t know the winners of some of those races,” she said. “And Governor Cuomo decided that he would pre-pay postage for the ballots and what that meant was that the post office didn’t put a postage stamp noting the date of the ballot, and so as they’re collecting these ballots.

“So for a month they’ve been collecting ballots with no postmark date and in fact what they found is 19 percent of ballots have been rejected in Queens, 28 percent rejected in Brooklyn,” McEnany added. “There are questions about mass mail-in voting. And I know you don’t want to hear them, which is why you talk over me,” she telegraphed to reporters talking over her.

Once again, McEnany is showing that nothing gets past her! President Trump is lucky to have her in his administration.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 21, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Chicago cops punch 18-year-old black protester in the face, knock out her teeth at riot over Christopher Columbus statue

Pelosi threatens to use smoke to forcibly remove President Trump from the White House

‘Squad’ members Tlaib and Omar face trouble in their primary races