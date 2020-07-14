Kawhi Leonard practises with LA Clippers for first time inside NBA bubble | NBA News

Kawhi Leonard joined his LA Clippers team-mates at practice for the first time since arriving in the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

The Clippers arrived at the Florida campus last Wednesday without Leonard, who did not travel with the team due to a family matter. They held their first practice last Friday.

On Saturday, Clippers coach Doc Rivers confirmed Leonard had arrived on campus and was serving his quarantine protocol.

On Monday, Leonard joined his team-mates on the practice court for the first time since March and said: “I feel good. Was able to work out, get strong and prepare for this moment now that we’re in. It’s about to be the first practice today, so I’m excited.”

















5:30



Check out Kawhi Leonard’s best plays, dunks and clutch shots from the 2019-20 season to date



Leonard’s health is key to the Clippers’ championship hopes and the team have closely monitored an ongoing injury to his left patella tendon since acquiring him last summer, including managing his minutes and allowing him to sit out of games.

When asked if Leonard’s participation would be limited when the season restarts on July 30, Rivers said there were “no limits” on his star player.



















5:31



BJ Armstrong says Kawhi Leonard’s impact has been immense and if he was able to win an NBA Championship whilst being the NBA Finals MVP with a third team, he’d obtain legendary status



“Kawhi is healthy for the most part,” Rivers said. “That still doesn’t mean that we don’t want to maintain him and get him through the first eight games and get ready for the playoffs. We want to be smart about this. Not just for Kawhi, it’s with everybody.”

Leonard has averaged 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists this season.

The Clippers face city rivals the Los Angeles Lakers in their opening games, live on Sky Sports, on July 30.

