Kawhi Leonard leads LA Clippers to Game 1 win over Dallas Mavericks | NBA News

Kawhi Leonard signed up 29 points, 12 rebounds, 6 helps and 3 takes to assist the LA Clippers produce a 118-110 success over the Dallas Mavericks in the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

Monday night’s NBA playoff ratings Mavericks 110-118 Clippers – LA lead 1 -0

76ers 101-109 Celtics – Boston lead 1 -0

Nets 110-134 Raptors – Toronto lead 1 -0

Jazz 125-135 Nuggets (OT) – Utah lead 1 -0

NBA first-round championship game reside on Sky Sports Gm 1: Thunder @ Rockets|Tuesday 11:30 pm|Sky Sports Arena

Gm 2: Jazz @ Nuggets|Wednesday 9pm|Sky Sports Mix

Gm 2: Trail Blazers @ Lakers|Friday 2am|Sky Sports Arena

Gm 3: Clippers @ Mavericks|Saturday 2am|Sky Sports Arena

Gm 3: Heat @ Pacers|Saturday 8:30 pm|Sky Sports Arena

Gm 4: Celtics @ 76ers|Sunday 6pm|Sky Sports Arena

Gm 4: Lakers @ Trail Blazers|Tuesday 2am|Sky Sports Arena

Dallas Mavericks 110-118 LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard signed up 29 points, 12 rebounds, 6 helps and 3 takes to assist the LA Clippers produce a 118-110 success over the Dallas Mavericks in the opening game of their Western Conference first-round playoff series …