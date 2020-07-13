Kawhi Leonard in quarantine protocol after Orlando arrival | NBA News

Kawhi Leonard has arrived in Florida and is serving his quarantine protocol, LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers said on Saturday.

Leonard was excused from making the trip with the team earlier in the week to attend to a household matter.

Rivers said every Clippers player is healthy since the four-month hiatus from the coronavirus allowed Leonard (knee) and Paul George (offseason surgery on both shoulders) to rest and recover.

Now Rivers must figure out how much to play his star during the restart and the postseason.

“I don’t know that yet,” Rivers said about Leonard’s playing time. “I think everyone’s healthy, that is clearly a great thing. Guys were not as healthy in training camp at the beginning with this year.

















5:31



BJ Armstrong says Kawhi Leonard’s impact has been immense and if that he was able to win an NBA Championship while being the NBA Finals MVP with a third team, he’d obtain legendary status



“Now we got Paul George healthy, we have Kawhi healthy, we don’t have a guy that’s injured right now, knock on wood. Hope that continues,” Rivers said.

The Clippers resume the season on July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Leonard, who is in his first season with the team, was averaging 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 51 games ahead of the pandemic interrupted the season.

The Clippers (44-20) are in 2nd place in the Western Conference and trail the Lakers by five-and-a-half games.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here