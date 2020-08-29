Kaulig teammates wreck while Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race

A.J. Allmendinger blazed a trail on the last of 100 laps with colleague Ross Chastain close behind him however as the duo went into Turn 3, Chastain entered into the back of Allmendinger and set off a multi-car mishap.

Allmendinger got reversed and Chastain raked into Michael Annett, who was making a strong proceed the exterior.

Kaulig motorist Justin Haley, who had actually been keeping up his teammates previously in the race however hung back to 6th at one point, emerged the leader and the surprise winner.

The win is the 2nd this season for Haley and his 2nd successive in a superspeedway race– he likewise won the June race at Talladega, with Kaulig colleague Chastain ending up 2nd because one.

“Amazing effort by Kaulig Racing. Obviously, I hate Ross and A.J. got together,” Haley stated. “We all work as one. I can’t believe it – two superspeedway races in a row.

“It looked like a little delayed reaction, obviously not intentional on anyone. We got lucky there. We got shuffled out and I got a little frustrated but that’s why you never give up – these things are so unpredictable.

“Just an incredible effort today by Kaulig Racing.”